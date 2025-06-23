Where to work in Dushanbe if you’re a freelancer: coworking spaces and cozy cafes

These spaces are equipped with modern technology and amenities to help you work efficiently. Discover which coworking spaces and cafés in Dushanbe suit you best.





Location: 45 Tursunzoda Street

This coworking center offers a comfortable workspace and a range of services for professionals. It’s a great place to grow your network, attend workshops and events, and get support in SMM and legal consultations. Join the community to boost your productivity!





Coffee Moose

Location: 32/1 Rudaki Street

Coffee Moose is a popular café chain in Dushanbe with four convenient locations across the city. Each café offers excellent coffee, signature drinks, and delicious snacks in a cozy setting. With comfortable workspaces and free Wi-Fi, Coffee Moose is ideal for freelancers and students.





Puli Sangin Coworking

Location: 20 Tursunzoda Street

An innovative space that blends creativity, collaboration, and entrepreneurship. Located in the city center, this coworking space operates 24/7 and offers ideal conditions for working, learning, and business development. It features meeting rooms, event spaces, Wi-Fi, a kitchen, parking, and a relaxation zone.





State Business Incubator

Location: 21 Tekhron Street

The State Business Incubator offers ideal conditions for work and networking. It provides functional workspaces, meeting rooms, and conference halls for presentations. Users can also access office equipment for printing and scanning. The incubator is open 24/7, secured, and equipped with video surveillance.





Jeffrey’s CoffeeShop

Location: 9 Rudaki Street

Jeffrey’s CoffeeShop is a cozy café in Dushanbe, perfect for freelancers and coffee lovers. Enjoy great coffee, fresh pastries, and a pleasant atmosphere for work or catching up with friends. The café offers Wi-Fi and comfortable workspaces.





Mazza Café

Location: 51 Fateh Niyazi Street

This cozy spot offers free Wi-Fi and a peaceful setting for laptop work. The Persian-style interior adds charm, while the delicious food and relaxed ambiance make it a great place for studying or working.