Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
Поиск
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => /upload/resize_cache/iblock/df2/400_450_240cd750bba9870f18aada2478b24840a/df2096d7ed7516d0393ca5b48690273a.jpg
    [WIDTH] => 400
    [HEIGHT] => 450
)
where-to-try-seafood-in-almaty
Where to try seafood in Almaty
15
/

Today at 14:00

Where to try seafood in Almaty

Ocean Basket, @oceanbasket.kz

ocean basket.jpeg

This is a meeting place for family and friends, business lunches and many more. You can come and enjoy wonderful meal seafood, excellent service and a friendly atmosphere.

Address: 100 Panfilov St., 111 Samal-2 microdistrict Dostyk Plaza mall

Contacts: 8 777 246 68 78, 8 775 240 00 33


Saint Pierre, @saint_pierre_restaurant

saint pierre.jpg

Here you will be offered the freshest oysters and seafood in a unique performance of the Chef that will pleasantly surprise you and give you Mediterranean atmosphere.

Address: 136 Bogenbai Batyr St.

Contacts: 8 775 879 77 77


La Barca Fish&Wine, @labarcafamily

la barca.jpg

It is a fish restaurant with a rich selection of chilled wild fish, seafood and wine. The best products from Europe are delivered several times a week.

Address: 145 Abylai Khan Ave.

Contacts: 8 778 582 88 88


Caviar, @caviar.restaurant

caviar.jpg

Restaurant Caviar – a classic restaurant with a cozy atmosphere. The restaurant’s menu focuses on seafood dishes from all over the world. The center of attraction is the aquarium, where live: lobsters, crayfish, oysters of different types and you can always choose fresh seafood to the table.

Address: 481 Seifullin Ave.

Contacts: 8 702 291 66 99


Pech, @pech.kz

pech.jpg

The creators of Pech claim that this is a restaurant for modern residents with a taste of life. In addition to the main menu, there is a large selection of seafood dishes, try Thai-style fish and trout with bulgur and spinach.

Address: 41 Shevchenko St.

Contacts: 8 775 005 11 77


More, @more_almaty

more.jpg

More is a modern restaurant where you can taste fresh seafood and more.

Address: 111 Samal-2 microdistrict Dostyk Plaza mall, 617 Seifullin Ave.

Contacts: 8 701 728 40 00, 8 701 716 44 44


Qingdao, @qingdao.almaty

qihgdao.jpg

Qingdao is an authentic Chinese restaurant. There are a lot of varieties of fresh seafood dish like soups, main dishes and salads.

Address: 103 Mamyr-4 microdistrict

Contacts: 8 775 988 58 88

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#almaty #food #placetogoalmaty #placestoeat #seafood
Read this article
Restaurants with Italian cuisine in Nur-Sultan
1075
6 THE MOST STYLISH CANTEENS IN ASTANA
1908
EXPATS REVEAL THEIR FAVORITE RESTAURANTS IN ASTANA
3020