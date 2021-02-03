where-to-try-seafood-in-almaty

Ocean Basket, @oceanbasket.kz
This is a meeting place for family and friends, business lunches and many more. You can come and enjoy wonderful meal seafood, excellent service and a friendly atmosphere.
Address: 100 Panfilov St., 111 Samal-2 microdistrict Dostyk Plaza mall
Contacts: 8 777 246 68 78, 8 775 240 00 33
Saint Pierre, @saint_pierre_restaurant
Here you will be offered the freshest oysters and seafood in a unique performance of the Chef that will pleasantly surprise you and give you Mediterranean atmosphere.
Address: 136 Bogenbai Batyr St.
Contacts: 8 775 879 77 77
La Barca Fish&Wine, @labarcafamily
It is a fish restaurant with a rich selection of chilled wild fish, seafood and wine. The best products from Europe are delivered several times a week.
Address: 145 Abylai Khan Ave.
Contacts: 8 778 582 88 88
Caviar, @caviar.restaurant
Restaurant Caviar – a classic restaurant with a cozy atmosphere. The restaurant’s menu focuses on seafood dishes from all over the world. The center of attraction is the aquarium, where live: lobsters, crayfish, oysters of different types and you can always choose fresh seafood to the table.
Address: 481 Seifullin Ave.
Contacts: 8 702 291 66 99
Pech, @pech.kz
The creators of Pech claim that this is a restaurant for modern residents with a taste of life. In addition to the main menu, there is a large selection of seafood dishes, try Thai-style fish and trout with bulgur and spinach.
Address: 41 Shevchenko St.
Contacts: 8 775 005 11 77
More, @more_almaty
More is a modern restaurant where you can taste fresh seafood and more.
Address: 111 Samal-2 microdistrict Dostyk Plaza mall, 617 Seifullin Ave.
Contacts: 8 701 728 40 00, 8 701 716 44 44
Qingdao, @qingdao.almaty
Qingdao is an authentic Chinese restaurant. There are a lot of varieties of fresh seafood dish like soups, main dishes and salads.
Address: 103 Mamyr-4 microdistrict
Contacts: 8 775 988 58 88