where-to-try-seafood-in-almaty

Ocean Basket, @oceanbasket.kz





This is a meeting place for family and friends, business lunches and many more. You can come and enjoy wonderful meal seafood, excellent service and a friendly atmosphere.

Address: 100 Panfilov St., 111 Samal-2 microdistrict Dostyk Plaza mall

Contacts: 8 777 246 68 78, 8 775 240 00 33

Saint Pierre, @saint_pierre_restaurant





Here you will be offered the freshest oysters and seafood in a unique performance of the Chef that will pleasantly surprise you and give you Mediterranean atmosphere.

Address: 136 Bogenbai Batyr St.

Contacts: 8 775 879 77 77

La Barca Fish&Wine, @labarcafamily





It is a fish restaurant with a rich selection of chilled wild fish, seafood and wine. The best products from Europe are delivered several times a week.

Address: 145 Abylai Khan Ave.

Contacts: 8 778 582 88 88

Caviar, @caviar.restaurant





Restaurant Caviar – a classic restaurant with a cozy atmosphere. The restaurant’s menu focuses on seafood dishes from all over the world. The center of attraction is the aquarium, where live: lobsters, crayfish, oysters of different types and you can always choose fresh seafood to the table.

Address: 481 Seifullin Ave.

Contacts: 8 702 291 66 99

Pech, @pech.kz





The creators of Pech claim that this is a restaurant for modern residents with a taste of life. In addition to the main menu, there is a large selection of seafood dishes, try Thai-style fish and trout with bulgur and spinach.

Address: 41 Shevchenko St.

Contacts: 8 775 005 11 77

More, @more_almaty





More is a modern restaurant where you can taste fresh seafood and more.

Address: 111 Samal-2 microdistrict Dostyk Plaza mall, 617 Seifullin Ave.

Contacts: 8 701 728 40 00, 8 701 716 44 44

Qingdao, @qingdao.almaty





Qingdao is an authentic Chinese restaurant. There are a lot of varieties of fresh seafood dish like soups, main dishes and salads.

Address: 103 Mamyr-4 microdistrict

Contacts: 8 775 988 58 88