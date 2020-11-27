Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
Поиск
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => 
    [WIDTH] => 0
    [HEIGHT] => 0
)
where-to-try-korean-food-in-almaty
Where to try Korean food in Almaty
7
/

Today at 14:24

Where to try Korean food in Almaty

Korean House, @korean_house_kz

korean house.jpg

Korean House Restaurants is the restaurant of the royal cuisine of Korea. To prepare and present the food in accordance with the customs of Korea, the Middle Ages, the team has been trained at the Institute of Korean Royal Cuisine in Seoul.

Address: 92/87 Abylai Khan Ave.; 77/8 Al Farabi Ave.; 263 Rozybakieva St.

Opening hours: 12:00 – 00:00

Contacts: 8 777 114 44 48

BAO Noodles & Sushi Bar, @baoalmaty

bao.jpg

This is democratic, modern city cafe where Asian cuisine is presented. At the basis of everything is the mix of the variety of Asian flavors and a forced atmosphere in which you can relax.

Address: 77 Nazarbaev Ave.; 37/1 8 microdistrict; 127/1 Makataev St.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 23:00

Contacts: 8 775 789 96 59

Tanuki, @tanuki_kz

tanuki.jpg

They offer delicious food prepared with quality fresh ingredients. There you find big variety of sushi, soups, and many more.

Address: 232 Dostyk Ave.

Opening hours: 12:00 — 23:00

Contacts: 8 727 349 39 33

Ramen House, @ramen_house_almaty

ramen house.jpg

Here you will find masterpieces from the best chefs and the entire gustatory palette of Asian cuisine: gedza, kimchi salad and, of course, special recipe ramen, which are very popular in Korea.

Address: 118 Zheltoksan St.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 707 400 11 00

Luckee Yu, @luckeeyu

lukee yo.jpg

Nice cafe in town with delicious sushi. This is a good place for fish lovers. The menu also includes soups, dumplings, woks and bao burgers.

Address: 71 Dostyk Ave.

Opening hours: 11:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 708 804 83 84

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#almaty #korean #cafealmaty #koreancuisine #koreakazakhstan
Read this article
Cafes with the best desserts and pastries in Tashkent
231
Top restaurants of Almaty: where to enjoy Kazakh national cuisine
492
The best places where you can have a great breakfast in Almaty
661