where-to-try-korean-food-in-almaty

Korean House, @korean_house_kz

Korean House Restaurants is the restaurant of the royal cuisine of Korea. To prepare and present the food in accordance with the customs of Korea, the Middle Ages, the team has been trained at the Institute of Korean Royal Cuisine in Seoul.

Address: 92/87 Abylai Khan Ave.; 77/8 Al Farabi Ave.; 263 Rozybakieva St.

Opening hours: 12:00 – 00:00

Contacts: 8 777 114 44 48

BAO Noodles & Sushi Bar, @baoalmaty

This is democratic, modern city cafe where Asian cuisine is presented. At the basis of everything is the mix of the variety of Asian flavors and a forced atmosphere in which you can relax.

Address: 77 Nazarbaev Ave.; 37/1 8 microdistrict; 127/1 Makataev St.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 23:00

Contacts: 8 775 789 96 59

Tanuki, @tanuki_kz

They offer delicious food prepared with quality fresh ingredients. There you find big variety of sushi, soups, and many more.

Address: 232 Dostyk Ave.

Opening hours: 12:00 — 23:00

Contacts: 8 727 349 39 33

Ramen House, @ramen_house_almaty





Here you will find masterpieces from the best chefs and the entire gustatory palette of Asian cuisine: gedza, kimchi salad and, of course, special recipe ramen, which are very popular in Korea.

Address: 118 Zheltoksan St.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 707 400 11 00

Luckee Yu, @luckeeyu

Nice cafe in town with delicious sushi. This is a good place for fish lovers. The menu also includes soups, dumplings, woks and bao burgers.

Address: 71 Dostyk Ave.

Opening hours: 11:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 708 804 83 84