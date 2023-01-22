Where to stay on Kolsay. 5 eco-hotels

We tell you where you can relax, get some fresh air and enjoy the beautiful views.





Kolsay Grand, @kolsay_grand

Kolsay Grand offers comfortable modern rooms. For the convenience of guests, there is a restaurant, a wood-burning sauna, a barbecue area on the territory of the hotel. A shuttle service is provided.





Kolsay Lakes Town, @kolsay_lakes_town

The unique eco-hotel complex is located on the shore of the lower Kolsai Lake. It offers several accommodation options: from rooms to wooden houses for a company or a large family.





Tau Kolsay, @tau_kolsay

Cozy comfortable houses are located in the TAU KOLSAY recreation area. Delicious homemade food is served here. Guests can take advantage of horseback riding, visit the cedar bath. Advance booking is required for accommodation.





Bereke, @bereke_kolsay_resort

Bereke are eco-houses in the barn house style. A sauna complex is also located on the territory of the recreation area. The houses have a kitchen equipped with the necessary appliances.





A-frame, @kolsay_a_frame

A-frame is a cozy holiday home built in the shape of the letter A. You can stay and relax here all year round. Inside the house there is a bed, a table, a shower. There is a cafe nearby.