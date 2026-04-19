Where to relax near Ust-Kamenogorsk — recreation areas, glamping sites, and complexes

You can relax in nature near Ust-Kamenogorsk at any time of the year. In the surroundings of the city, there are recreation areas, glamping sites, and cozy cottages with views of mountains, forests, and water. Here you can spend weekends with family, friends, or as a couple — from peaceful relaxation to active leisure activities.

Sibiny, @sibiny_otdyh

A recreation area on Lake Tortkara, located approximately 75 kilometers from Ust-Kamenogorsk, operates during the warm season. Guests can choose from cottages of various formats — from three to ten guests — with views of the lake and mountains. There is also a café on the territory for convenience. A great option for relaxation by the water and nature trips.

Forest Glamping, @glampingvko

A glamping site located 60 kilometers from the city, by a mountain river and surrounded by forest. Comfortable houses are designed for four people and are suitable for year-round stays. It combines seclusion, nature, and the comfort of modern housing just 40 minutes from the city.

Kolibri, @buhtarma_domiki

A summer recreation area on the coast of the Bukhtarma reservoir. Houses are designed for four, six, and eight guests. Each cottage has a terrace with a barbecue area. A sandy and rocky beach is located nearby, making it convenient for relaxation by the water.

Vavilon, @vavilon_house

A private recreation area with accommodation in modern A-frame houses. Operates year-round. The territory includes a bathhouse, a pool, a barbecue area, and nearby there is a forest and a river. Suitable for family recreation, trips with friends, or a secluded nature getaway.

Sunrise Bukhta, @sunrisebuhta.kz

A recreation area on the banks of the Irtysh River, 15 minutes from the city. Suitable for both peaceful relaxation and events. Guests have access to a spacious house with panoramic windows, a bathhouse, a plunge pool, a spa area, karaoke, and a home cinema.

Ayuda, @ayda_na_buhtarme

A recreation area surrounded by mountains and forest with access to a clean bay and sandy shore. Operates during the warm season. The territory includes a shop, a bathhouse, and recreation areas. Seasonal discounts are often available.

Terra, @terra.vko_buhtarma

A recreation area on Bukhtarma suitable for relaxation at any time of the year. Guests can stay in cozy cottages for groups and families, relax in a bathhouse, and unwind in a hot tub under the open sky. For those who prefer active leisure, buggy rides are available to explore the surroundings.