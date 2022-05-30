Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
28.05.2022

Where to relax in Uzbekistan: 11 hotels and sanatoriums for a comfortable stay

We tell you where in Uzbekistan you can have a good time, improve your health and relax in the mountains.


Hilton Tashkent City

Hilton Tashkent City.jpg

City: Tashkent

There is a hotel of a large international Hilton chain in the capital. A SPA center, a gym and a swimming pool are at guests’ disposal. There is a terrace with a view of the city, a conference room for banquets.


Sanatorium Sihatgoh

City: Tashkent

Sanatorium for recreation and health improvement. Water and salt treatments, acupuncture and massage sessions are available to patients.


Hyatt Regency Tashkent

City: Tashkent

A five-star hotel in the center of the capital, where you can find everything you need for a comfortable stay. There are two restaurants and a lounge bar with different cuisines of the world.


Hampton by Hilton

Hampton by Hilton.jpg

City: Tashkent

The international hotel is located in the center of the capital. The building has a business center, a bar and a fitness center.


Wyndham Tashkent

City: Tashkent

A five-star hotel of international class. The hotel offers an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center and saunas.


Courtyard by Marriott Tashkent

City: Tashkent

The hotel has a fitness center, a swimming pool, five conference rooms, a lobby, a lounge bar and a restaurant with a terrace.


Sahid Zarafshon

Sahid Zarafshon.jpg

City: Bukhara

The four-star hotel is located in the center of Bukhara. It has a fitness center, a garden, a terrace and a lounge bar.


DiliMah Premium Luxury

City: Samarkand

The hotel is located near the old town and the train station near popular attractions. There is a sauna, a swimming pool and a fitness center.


Sanatorium Chortok

Located in Namangan region, Chortoksky district

A resort in the valley of the Chartak-Sai River. Iodine-bromine mineral waters, galvano-mud are used in the treatment.


Sayyod Yurt Camp

Sayyod Yurt Camp.jpg

City: Sayat village

Camping and recreation in the Nurata Mountains. A suitable place to relax from the hustle and bustle of the city. They offer yurts, hiking in the mountains, swimming in the pool. There is a lake Tuzkan nearby.


Jipek Joli Inn

City: Nukus

The complex is located in the city center, but away from the noisy streets. There is a modern hotel and a hotel with rooms decorated in a traditional style.

#travelling #tourism #wheretogo #uzbekistan #tashkent
