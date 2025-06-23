Where to relax in Osh this summer: 8 best resorts in and around the city

Osh and its surrounding areas offer a variety of resorts where you can spend a relaxing weekend enjoying nature and quality service. In this article, we highlight eight locations perfect for family vacations, friendly gatherings, or corporate retreats.





Kausar Resort

Kausar Resort is a cozy family-friendly resort located just minutes from Osh. It’s an ideal place for outdoor relaxation, featuring spacious cottages, green lawns, a swimming pool, a children’s playground, and scenic mountain views. Guests can enjoy peace and quiet, spend quality time with loved ones, or organize a corporate event. The resort also has a restaurant offering national and European cuisine, a barbecue area, and evening bonfires — everything you need for a truly memorable getaway.





Jannat Resort Osh

Jannat Resort Osh is a modern five-star resort designed for comfortable rest in nature. It features both indoor and outdoor pools, a full-service spa, a fitness center, a restaurant serving European and Eastern cuisine, a children’s play area, and a spacious green zone.

Guests can choose from 56 stylish rooms with balconies overlooking the mountains or river. Each room is equipped with air conditioning, a mini-fridge, a safe, and all the necessary amenities for a pleasant stay.

The resort also offers airport transfers, free Wi-Fi, and parking. Conveniently located just 15 minutes from central Osh, it’s a great option for a weekend trip, vacation, or private event.









This resort is located right on the banks of the Ak-Buura River. It offers comfortable seating areas (topchans) for various group sizes, swimming pools for adults and children, delicious food, and excellent service.

Aktan is a great place for families, celebrations, or simply spending a summer day outdoors. The site also includes a banquet hall and all the essentials for a relaxing visit.









Yrakhat Recreation Area is a cozy venue for family or group get-togethers in Osh. It features spacious pools with modern filtration systems, gazebos and topchans, a barbecue zone, as well as children’s and sports playgrounds. With a capacity of up to 200 people, the venue is well-suited for various events and gatherings.









Mangal Recreation Area offers guests a warm and welcoming atmosphere with plenty of outdoor space to relax. Visitors can enjoy clean open-air pools, designated grilling spots for kebabs, and traditional teahouses (chaihanas) with topchans, perfect for spending quality time with friends and family.





Fratelli-Archa

Fratelli-Archa is a stylish and comfortable resort featuring open pools, cozy gazebos, and topchans. It’s known for its exceptional cuisine that even the most discerning food lovers will appreciate. It’s an excellent choice for both family vacations and social gatherings.





Rayan Resort

Rayan Resort is a modern year-round destination located in the picturesque Sary-Oy Gorge. Inspired by the eco-resort concept, it offers a unique blend of natural beauty and traditional Kyrgyz hospitality.

The resort features elegant two-story cottages and a special highlight — the Tash-Moncho bath complex. Guests can enjoy traditional sauna experiences and relax in a hot tub while taking in mountain views and fresh air.





Kurmanjan Datka

Located in the village of Mady, just 12 kilometers from Osh, Kurmanjan Datka is a resort known for its breathtaking scenery. Here, you can enjoy cool mountain air and delicious fish dishes, including their signature trout. With its serene atmosphere and natural surroundings, it’s a perfect place to unwind and disconnect from the busy city life.