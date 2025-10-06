Where to organize a family dinner in Baku: 10 excellent establishments

Selection of establishments where you can spend a family dinner in a pleasant atmosphere: from traditional restaurants to trendy locations with panoramic views.









Restaurant of Russian cuisine, where it is home-style, cozy, and tasty. The atmosphere and style of the establishment are created for unhurried family evenings.









Here you can have dinner with close ones with an inimitable view of the city, accompanied by live music. In the menu is presented a large choice of dishes and drinks for every taste.









Here, all appreciators of juicy meat dishes will like it. In the restaurant, there are also cozy private rooms where no one will disturb your dinner.









Restaurant with a large choice of diverse dishes and a spacious terrace with a beautiful view of the sea.









Italian restaurant with a pleasant atmosphere, where authentic snacks, tasty pasta, and unique pizza are available. In the city, several branches work.









Stylish restaurant with signature serving of dishes of Azerbaijani and European cuisines, suitable for meetings and pleasant occasions.









Establishment of national cuisine in the Old City, where a stylish interior with traditional elements creates a special atmosphere, and from the terrace opens a picturesque view.









The establishment in the center of Baku offers diverse dishes, music, and a view of the city, suitable for family rest.









Restaurant of national cuisine with luxurious interior, pleasant atmosphere, and live music. Ideally suited for holding a festive dinner.









A place with diverse cuisine, signature drinks, and desserts.