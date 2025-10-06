Where to organize a family dinner in Baku: 10 excellent establishments

Selection of establishments where you can spend a family dinner in a pleasant atmosphere: from traditional restaurants to trendy locations with panoramic views.
MariVanna, @marivannabaku
Restaurant of Russian cuisine, where it is home-style, cozy, and tasty. The atmosphere and style of the establishment are created for unhurried family evenings.
Société, @societebaku
Here you can have dinner with close ones with an inimitable view of the city, accompanied by live music. In the menu is presented a large choice of dishes and drinks for every taste.
Mangal Steak House, @mangal_steak_house
Here, all appreciators of juicy meat dishes will like it. In the restaurant, there are also cozy private rooms where no one will disturb your dinner.
Big Chefs, @bigchefsazerbaijan
Restaurant with a large choice of diverse dishes and a spacious terrace with a beautiful view of the sea.
Scalini, @scalini_baku
Italian restaurant with a pleasant atmosphere, where authentic snacks, tasty pasta, and unique pizza are available. In the city, several branches work.
Sumakh, @sumakhrestaurant
Stylish restaurant with signature serving of dishes of Azerbaijani and European cuisines, suitable for meetings and pleasant occasions.
Salam Baku, @salambakurestoran
Establishment of national cuisine in the Old City, where a stylish interior with traditional elements creates a special atmosphere, and from the terrace opens a picturesque view.
Happy Moon’s, @happymoonscafebaku
The establishment in the center of Baku offers diverse dishes, music, and a view of the city, suitable for family rest.
Muğam Klub, @mugamrestaurant
Restaurant of national cuisine with luxurious interior, pleasant atmosphere, and live music. Ideally suited for holding a festive dinner.
Soul Kitchen, @soulkitchenbaku
A place with diverse cuisine, signature drinks, and desserts.