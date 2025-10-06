Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

where-to-organize-a-family-dinner-in-baku-10-excellent-establishments
logo
Where to organize a family dinner in Baku: 10 excellent establishments
Places

03.10.2025

Where to organize a family dinner in Baku: 10 excellent establishments

Selection of establishments where you can spend a family dinner in a pleasant atmosphere: from traditional restaurants to trendy locations with panoramic views.


MariVanna, @marivannabaku


Restaurant of Russian cuisine, where it is home-style, cozy, and tasty. The atmosphere and style of the establishment are created for unhurried family evenings.


Société, @societebaku


Here you can have dinner with close ones with an inimitable view of the city, accompanied by live music. In the menu is presented a large choice of dishes and drinks for every taste.


Mangal Steak House, @mangal_steak_house


Here, all appreciators of juicy meat dishes will like it. In the restaurant, there are also cozy private rooms where no one will disturb your dinner.


Big Chefs, @bigchefsazerbaijan


Restaurant with a large choice of diverse dishes and a spacious terrace with a beautiful view of the sea.


Scalini, @scalini_baku


Italian restaurant with a pleasant atmosphere, where authentic snacks, tasty pasta, and unique pizza are available. In the city, several branches work.


Sumakh, @sumakhrestaurant


Stylish restaurant with signature serving of dishes of Azerbaijani and European cuisines, suitable for meetings and pleasant occasions.


Salam Baku, @salambakurestoran


Establishment of national cuisine in the Old City, where a stylish interior with traditional elements creates a special atmosphere, and from the terrace opens a picturesque view.


Happy Moon’s, @happymoonscafebaku


The establishment in the center of Baku offers diverse dishes, music, and a view of the city, suitable for family rest.


Muğam Klub, @mugamrestaurant


Restaurant of national cuisine with luxurious interior, pleasant atmosphere, and live music. Ideally suited for holding a festive dinner.


Soul Kitchen, @soulkitchenbaku


A place with diverse cuisine, signature drinks, and desserts.

#family #baku #wheretogo #azerbaijan #placestoeat
