WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

where-to-go-in-tashkent-20-places-recommended-by-the-capital-s-influencers
Where to go in Tashkent: 20 places recommended by the capital's influencers
45
Today at 17:45

Where to go in Tashkent: 20 places recommended by the capital's influencers

Bloggers and influencers of Tashkent shared their favorite establishments, parks and shops in the capital of Uzbekistan.


Roman Kim, Tashkent city, kitchen philosopher, @xochupiwo

I'll tell you about my top 5 favorite places in Tashkent.

Ozone gym, @ozonefc.uz

This is my place to unload, I usually go to the gym after work, it has become a useful habit.

Furusato, @furusato_tashkent

I am a big fan of Japanese culture and, of course, Japanese cuisine. The Furusato restaurant has the opportunity to taste not only fresh sushi, but also traditional dishes.

Pelican stores, @pelikan.tashkent

I often visit Pelican stores because I work here. An interesting fact is that few people realize that my work is not related to cooking.

Markets and shops Korzinka.uz, @korzinkauz

I love cooking at home, I like everything in this business: planning what to cook, buying food and, of course, the cooking process itself.

My favorite places to buy are the Hospital grocery market and shopping "Baskets". In these places, I can spend an hour choosing the right ingredients.

Dinara Yusupova-Maksudi, Tashkent city, family and wedding photographer, @dinaraweddingphoto

I have been living in Tashkent since I was 16. I like to visit all dogfrendly places.

"Cheese factory", @syrovarnya_tashkent

This is our favorite place. Here they cook delicious food and take care of your pets. Usually they are brought a bowl of water.

Botanical Garden, @botanicalgardentashkent

If you urgently need to be alone with nature and get some fresh air, I always come here.

Park of Repression on Shakhristanskaya

A great place for walking, a clean, well-groomed park, bike paths and benches appeared after the reconstruction.

Uzumfarm, @uzumfermer.uz

A family winery where you can taste delicious wine and take a walk in a beautiful park.

Nurtepa, Yunusabad

This place is not far from our house, and we often go there to watch the beautiful sunset.

Sukok Nature Reserve

I love this place for pine groves, beautiful nature, mountains and clean air.

Nanai Waterfall

You can go on a short hike here, especially in the hot season.

Serenity Spa, @serenityspa_tashkent

One of my favorite places to recharge and forget about fatigue.

Piano lessons with Guzal Oblayarova, @guzalya.oblayarova

My dream since childhood was to learn to play the piano and, despite my age, for the second year I have been going to lessons with inspiration.

Sitora Uktamova, Tashkent city, marketer, @seetora_me

I was born and raised in one of the most ancient and beautiful cities in the world — in Samarkand. But I have been living in Tashkent for eight years. I love this city for its constant movement, warmth and special atmosphere. During my stay in Tashkent, I already have my favorites, where I go with great pleasure.

GABT named after A. Navoi, @gabt.uz

I can come to this theater to relax, please my eyes with a beautiful "picture" and incredibly beautiful and deep live music.

FEEL Beauty Studio, @feel_by_istoratur

This is not only about health, but also about inner feelings. I go to Istora for stretching, stretching and dancing. I love this feeling of fatigue and at the same time a surge of strength after training.

Alley near the Central Department Store

It is beautiful here at any time of the year, in summer — shade and coolness, and in winter — comfort and freshness. I can forget about the time when I see books on the "Book Rows". Here you can walk, ride scooters or just sit on a bench and read a book.

Establishments in Tashkent

I also like to eat delicious and beautiful food. My favorite places are "Cheese Factory", "Baking House" near the 110th school, @lumiere_uz and @burgerembassyuz — be sure to try "Burger Italy" here.

Deer Farm, @deer_hills

I love spending time here with my family and children. There is a magical atmosphere here, especially in winter.

Amirsoy Resort, @amirsoyresort

I love this place for its beautiful views, cozy and active recreation.

Befitspa, @befitspa.uz

As they say, a place of strength and relaxation. Every girl should visit here, after their SPA you will feel like a real beauty.

#wheretogo #uzbekistan #tashkent #placestoeat
