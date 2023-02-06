Where to go in Tajikistan: 8 most picturesque places to travel

We talk about the most beautiful places worth visiting if you are going to Tajikistan.







Pamir









A mountain system that claims to be the most beautiful place on the list. The road there takes from 12 hours by car, but the beautiful views compensate for the long trip.

In the Pamirs, it is worth visiting the Botanical Garden and Chorbog, which means four gardens, take a walk around the city and enjoy the clean air. Outdoor enthusiasts can swim in the river water, go fishing, climb the mountains. We recommend walking to Khufak, from there you can see the whole of Khorog at a glance. And if you go even higher, you can find a source that supplies water to the entire Khorog.

We advise you to try the local dish Shirchay, which includes milk, black tea and walnuts.





Nurek HPP





Surprise you with clean and cool water. Fishing lovers should definitely visit here, spend the night in tents and even swim.





Yagnob valley





It is located more than 100 kilometers from Dushanbe. There is a picturesque road along the gorges with steep slopes and rivers. The valley is worth a visit for the beautiful views of nature. You can also get there with the help of travel companies.





Fann Mountains





They are located in the southwest of Pamir-Alay. The name is translated as "fortress" and "giving gold". The area is said to still hold gold mines.





Lake Karakul

Drainless lake located in the northern part of the Pamirs. The largest lake in the territory of Tajikistan. You can camp near the shores of the lake, swim and live in silence alone with nature.





Botanical Garden in Dushanbe





One of the most visited places in Dushanbe. Here you can enjoy nature, learn new types of plants, organize a picnic, even work out or watch peacocks.





Varzob river

It is located in the southwest of Tajikistan. Its source is the Hissar Range. Dushanbe residents often come here to relax with the whole family, to fish. Daredevils can also dive into the water and swim.





Seven lakes or Marguzor lakes

Located near the city of Penjikent. They surprise everyone with the rich and constantly changing color of the water. Tip from a tourist: from the sixth to the seventh lake it is better to walk.