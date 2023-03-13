Where to go in for sports in Tashkent: 18 popular fitness centers, swimming pools, dance studios and SPA-salons

Our selection contains the best sports clubs and studios in the city. For those who want to take care of their health and physical development.





Fitness centers

ozone fitness centre, @ozonefc.uz





One of the major fitness clubs in the city center. Sports events are often held here, there are special discount offers for customers.





ReForma, @reforma_uz

Fitness club for women. There are subscriptions for manual therapy, stretching and yoga in hammocks.





VOLNA, @volnauz.club

Fitness center, the advantage of which is that all destinations are available to customers with a single subscription.





BEFIT, @befit.uz

Large-scale premium fitness center where you can meet popular influencers.





Milon, @milon_uz

Fitness club with smart-trainers. A large network of sports clubs with a German training system.





Magic Galaxy, @magicgalaxy.uz

Here, customers can visit the swimming pool, SPA-salon and gym.





Inside Fit, @inside_fit

Modern fitness studio. Free first visit. You can participate in free open lessons on stretching and other group activities.





BEFIR PRO, @befitpro.uz

Sports complex of the business segment. On the territory there is a swimming pool, a children's area and a SPA-salon.





BeFit ECO, @befiteco.uz

A unique fitness area, on the territory of which there are: three squash courts, black & white studios for group activities, a sportswear corner from BeFit WEAR, and a juice & coffee bar from BeFit SALATERIA.





Fitness yoga, @fitnessyoga_tashkent

A versatile platform where you can combine fitness and yoga classes.

Dance studios

Dance Territory, @dance_territory

Sports and dance studio. Residents of all ages can sign up for dances. There are programs for children and adults.





Zlotnikov Dance Centre, @zlotnikovdancecentre

The largest and most popular dance school in Tashkent. Lots of different styles like Hip-Hop, Breakdance, K-Pop and High Heels.





Tango Magia, @tangomagia.uz

School of Argentine tango. You can learn fascinating dance styles: tango and jazz-funk.





ML&AZN STUDIO, @levistudio.uz

Ballet and modern dance studio. Additionally, there are lessons in acting and gymnastics.





Unity Base, @unitybase

A dance studio where you can learn popping, high heels, and K-Pop dancing.

Master classes, battles are held here, which gathers modern youth.

SPA salons

Serenity, @serenityspa_tashkent

Comfortable and cozy SPA-salon of the middle segment. Here you can work out in the gym, then take a hot tub, Finnish and steam saunas.





Befit SPA, @befitspa.uz

SPA-salon from a large network of fitness centers Befit. Professional specialists from Bali work here.





Art Of Beauty, @artofbeauty.uz

Premium spa. There are more than 15 SPA-programs in different price categories.