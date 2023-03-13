Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => 
    [WIDTH] => 0
    [HEIGHT] => 0
)
where-to-go-in-for-sports-in-tashkent-18-popular-fitness-centers-swimming-pools-dance-studios-and-spa-salons
Where to go in for sports in Tashkent: 18 popular fitness centers, swimming pools, dance studios and SPA-salons
22
Main page

Today at 19:45

Where to go in for sports in Tashkent: 18 popular fitness centers, swimming pools, dance studios and SPA-salons

Our selection contains the best sports clubs and studios in the city. For those who want to take care of their health and physical development.


Fitness centers

ozone fitness centre, @ozonefc.uz

portrait-young-sports-couple-making-cardio-workout-modern-gym.jpg

One of the major fitness clubs in the city center. Sports events are often held here, there are special discount offers for customers.


ReForma, @reforma_uz

Fitness club for women. There are subscriptions for manual therapy, stretching and yoga in hammocks.


VOLNA, @volnauz.club

Fitness center, the advantage of which is that all destinations are available to customers with a single subscription.


BEFIT, @befit.uz

Large-scale premium fitness center where you can meet popular influencers.


Milon, @milon_uz

Fitness club with smart-trainers. A large network of sports clubs with a German training system.


Magic Galaxy, @magicgalaxy.uz

Here, customers can visit the swimming pool, SPA-salon and gym.


Inside Fit, @inside_fit

фото.jpg

Modern fitness studio. Free first visit. You can participate in free open lessons on stretching and other group activities.


BEFIR PRO, @befitpro.uz

Sports complex of the business segment. On the territory there is a swimming pool, a children's area and a SPA-salon.


BeFit ECO, @befiteco.uz

A unique fitness area, on the territory of which there are: three squash courts, black & white studios for group activities, a sportswear corner from BeFit WEAR, and a juice & coffee bar from BeFit SALATERIA.


Fitness yoga, @fitnessyoga_tashkent

A versatile platform where you can combine fitness and yoga classes.

Dance studios

Dance Territory, @dance_territory

Sports and dance studio. Residents of all ages can sign up for dances. There are programs for children and adults.


Zlotnikov Dance Centre, @zlotnikovdancecentre

danielle-cerullo-3ckWUnaCxzc-unsplash.jpg

The largest and most popular dance school in Tashkent. Lots of different styles like Hip-Hop, Breakdance, K-Pop and High Heels.


Tango Magia, @tangomagia.uz

School of Argentine tango. You can learn fascinating dance styles: tango and jazz-funk.


ML&AZN STUDIO, @levistudio.uz

Ballet and modern dance studio. Additionally, there are lessons in acting and gymnastics.


Unity Base, @unitybase

A dance studio where you can learn popping, high heels, and K-Pop dancing.

Master classes, battles are held here, which gathers modern youth.

SPA salons

Serenity, @serenityspa_tashkent

Comfortable and cozy SPA-salon of the middle segment. Here you can work out in the gym, then take a hot tub, Finnish and steam saunas.


Befit SPA, @befitspa.uz

camille-brodard-VxAwTeiqDao-unsplash.jpg

SPA-salon from a large network of fitness centers Befit. Professional specialists from Bali work here.


Art Of Beauty, @artofbeauty.uz

Premium spa. There are more than 15 SPA-programs in different price categories.

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#spa #uzbekistan #tashkent #fitness #fitnesscenter
Поиск по сайту:
Read this article
10 interesting places in Astana for those who know the city well
260
Flex avenue: where to spend a Friday evening in Almaty
865
What new places have appeared in Astana and Almaty
394
Подписаться

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.