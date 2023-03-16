Where to go in for sports in Almaty and Astana: 30 popular fitness centers, swimming pools, dance studios

Gathered modern and popular sports clubs and studios in the two capitals of Kazakhstan. Save if you are going to take care of your health and physical development for a long time.





Astana





Fitness centers

Invictus, @invictusastana



Modern gym. According to the description, a community of successful people is being formed here, for whom fitness is a way of life.





Winox, @winox_official

Premium fitness center on the right bank with a swimming pool, sauna, kids club. There are more than 40 group programs.





academ.you, @academy.you

A space for fitness training and yoga for girls who value comfort, aesthetics and attention to detail.





Heros journey, @herosjourneykz

The first and only gamified fitness studio in Kazakhstan.





Underground gym @underground_gym_ast

A network of six fitness clubs with a lot of good promotional offers.





Iron club, @iron_club_ast

Five points with a Finnish sauna throughout the city with a single map of visits.





Dance studios





Freedom Dance Studio, @freedom_dancestudio

A new dance studio for children and adults with a focus on street styles.





Disa dancestudio, @disa_dance_studio

A space with a large selection of trainers and different styles from high heels to hip-hop.





Janet dance house, @janet_dance_house

Studio where you can learn to dance. Convenient location both on the right and on the left bank.





Way to be pro, @waytobepro

Modern dance studio for children and teenagers with an emphasis on defile and photo posing. There are two branches on the left bank.





SPA salons

Sabai Thai SPA, @spasalonsabai

SPA-salon with premium service and experienced masters from Thailand and Bali.





Buddha SPA, @buddhaspa_astana

Relaxation center for body and soul. There is a discount of 5000 tenge for the first visit.





Imbir Thai SPA, @imbir_thai_spa

Comprehensive SPA-programs for face and body.





Lotus Thai SPA, @_lotus_thai_spa

There are more than 30 types of author's massage programs and facial skin care.





SPA Miarini Astana, @miarini_spa_astana

21 types of massage, which include Javanese, Thai, Balinese varieties. They work until 00:00.





Thaim SPA, @thaim.spa

New SPA-salon in the city center with traditional Thai massage. Discounts of 15% apply.





Almaty





Fitness centers

Technofit Almaty, @technofitalmaty

Innovative fitness club business format.

You can download the Technofit mobile app and sign up for online and offline workouts, track your progress and earn activity points.

World Class, @worldclassalmaty

Premium club with swimming pool and modern facilities. There are group trainings: basketball, fencing, dancing and even a running school. There are also many programs for children.





Invictus Fitness Almaty, @invictusfitnessskz

A popular network of fitness clubs that provide rooms for both adults and children. They offer a club card with 200 hours of group training and programs. ⠀





PROTEST, @protest.kz

One of a kind nightclub style fitness room. Visitors can practice boxing, stretching, dancing, the Barre exercise system.





Budokan, @budokan_hta

The center provides clients with various sports programs: boxing, kendo, basketball and others.





FitnessBlitz, @fitnessblitz_almaty

A large chain of fitness clubs in Kazakhstan with the latest equipment and a wide variety of workouts.





WORKOUT FITNESS & GYM, @workoutgym.kz

A large network of fitness clubs in Kazakhstan with branches in Almaty and Astana. Large team of trainers, state of the art equipment, and an app to keep track of your training schedule.





Esentai Fit + SPA, @esentaifitspa

The premium fitness club provides spa treatments, swimming and stretching. For children there are sections on rock climbing, swimming and training for the treatment of flat feet.





Dance studios

SKILLZ, @skillz_dancestudio

Modern dance studio. There is a free trial lesson. Master classes with famous choreographers are regularly held.





FOCUS, @dancestudiofocus

There are more than 10 destinations for those who want to learn how to dance. About 15,000 students studied at the studio.





SZ Dance Studio, @sz_dance

Dance studio where you can get bachata lessons. The popular dance direction is taught by experienced specialists. You can participate in competitions and intensives.





SPA salons





Tantra Eco-SPA, @tantra.ecospa

The first conceptual SPA-space in Kazakhstan.





Suite Thai SPA, @suite_thai_spa

In the SPA-salon you will be met by the grand master from Thailand. Thanks to natural products, here you can gently cleanse the skin, give it a feeling of lightness and deep hydration.





Go SPA, @gospa_almaty

On the territory there is a hammam, a swimming pool, as well as VIP rooms. Comprehensive body care and massage programs are available. VIP cabin rental starts