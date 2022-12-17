Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
Subscribe

where-to-go-for-a-new-year-mood-6-places-in-astana
Where to go for a New Year mood: 6 places in Astana
92
Main page
/
Places

15.12.2022

Where to go for a New Year mood: 6 places in Astana

Delicious food and a New Year's mood is the perfect plan for the day or evening. We have collected places that are especially beautifully decorated. And which ones would you add to the list?


Gastro-Center Square, @gastro.center

New Year atmosphere from the doorstep — garlands are burning here, lights and decorations are sparkling. Choose your New Year's Eve taste among dozens of offers on the gastro square.

pexels-julia-volk-5370666.jpg

La Creme, @la_creme_astana

The beauty of a confectionery boutique attracts at once — everything is already decorated on the showcases and above the entrance. European style!


Vechnoe nebo, @vechnoe.nebo.astana

Red glass balls-decorations — the brand name of the New Year. And there is also a big Christmas tree. Don't forget to take a photo with her.


Marrone Rosso, @marrone.rosso

A beautiful Christmas tree, the smell of coffee and delicious desserts are the perfect place to create a New Year's mood. Take a photo with the Christmas tree, it's just amazing.


TLP, @tlp_astana

The Christmas tree here is especially good, because it was decorated by florists. The composition fits perfectly into the interior of the coffee shop. Have you noticed the Nutcracker on it?


pexels-negative-space-186613.jpg

Radisson, @radissonhotelastana

One of the most atmospheric places. There is a Wish tree here, New Year decorations are hung, and on December 25 there will be a Christmas Brunch!

#astana #kazakhstan #placestogo #city #newyear
