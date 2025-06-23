Where to find the tastiest tandoor samsa in Osh: 8 spots around the city

Hot, crispy, juicy, and incredibly aromatic — samsa lovers in Osh know exactly where to find the most delicious treats baked in a traditional tandoor.





“Mirzalim Samsakanasy”

“Mirzalim Samsakanasy” is one of the most popular places in Osh where fresh tandoor samsa is prepared daily. They use a classic recipe: beef, onions, spices, and thin dough baked in a hot tandoor. The result is a juicy filling inside and a crispy crust outside. Great for a quick snack on-site or takeaway — the samsa shop opens early and serves fast.





“Afganyets Chon Samsa”

A cult favorite for true tandoor samsa lovers. Here they serve the famous “chon samsa” — a large, hearty samsa traditionally served upside down. The bottom is cut off, and the filling is eaten with a spoon. Inside you’ll find juicy meat, onions, and rich broth, giving it a bold flavor and satisfying texture. This place is a local culinary legend, loved for both its food and its atmosphere.





“Alimzhan-Ata”

“Alimzhan-Ata” is one of those go-to spots in Osh known for its delicious samsa. It’s hearty, flavorful, and has a familiar, home-style taste. The place is especially popular with locals during lunch hours and is known for its consistent quality and fast service.





“Uluk-Ata”, @ulukata_osh

At “Uluk-Ata,” they make samsas in the shape of teardrops called “Tamchy.” Baked in a traditional clay tandoor, they’re filled with juicy meat, fried onions, and natural spices. The venue also offers fast and careful delivery across the city.





Chaihana “Darhan”, @darhan_chaihana

“Darhan” is a cozy tea house in Osh that prepares delicious tandoor samsa using traditional recipes. The menu also features other Eastern dishes. The place offers a comfortable atmosphere and citywide food delivery.





“Dostor”, @dostor_chaihana

A popular spot where the samsa is always fresh and hot, filled with meat and wrapped in a crispy crust. In addition to samsa, the menu includes both national and European dishes. The venue is cozy and welcoming, with VIP rooms available for celebrations.





“Palvan-Ata”

This place is famous for its pilaf and other Eastern cuisine dishes, including a wide variety of national meals such as samsa. The warm ambiance, friendly staff, and consistent quality make it a favorite among locals.





“Rayana”, @rayanaosh

The café-teahouse “Rayana” in Osh prepares samsa the traditional way in a tandoor: large, hearty, with a rich meat filling and crispy crust. It’s also known for its diverse menu combining Eastern and European cuisines. The interior is perfect for a relaxing visit, and private booths are available — ideal for meetings, family lunches, or small events.