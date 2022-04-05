Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
Where to eat Kazakh, Kyrgyz and Uzbek Cuisines — 22 Restaurants in Central Asia
3
Main page
/
Food

05.04.2021

Where to eat Kazakh, Kyrgyz and Uzbek Cuisines — 22 Restaurants in Central Asia

To get better acquainted with the culture of Central Asia, you should definitely try the local cuisine. Beshbarmak, manti, pilaf, lagman and more are on our list of restaurants worth visiting.


Kazakhstan


Restaurant Tarih, @tarih.restaurant


a51e2c07091626b717c21a75ed9c3edd.jpg

Restaurant of modern Kazakh cuisine in Almaty. The founders of the institution were inspired by history and traditions. Therefore, national dishes are prepared here using modern technologies. You can try beshbarmak, kazy, beef tongue pastrami.


Restaurant Sandyk, @sandyq_restaurant


d0193362d0bc8c384854efe08de8d29d.jpg

Sandyk is a famous restaurant of Kazakh national cuisine in Shymkent, Turkestan and Almaty. The interior of the establishment, unique household items, staff clothes — everything immerses you in Kazakh culture. And the menu includes dishes prepared according to old recipes of Kazakh cuisine.


Restaurant Abay, @abay_koktobe


09c82fa4e5d284e43aea546c5bf452ae.jpg

The institution is located at an altitude of 1100 meters above sea level. Here you can taste Kazakh national cuisine and enjoy a beautiful view of Almaty from the slope of Mount Kok-Tobe. The interior is made with elements of national color.


Restaurant Mura, @mura.restaurant.kz


52856a8834913208a626895aa02b67c8.jpg

Another restaurant in Almaty, in which elements of the life of the Kazakh people were found. In the menu you can find bruschetta with kazy, homemade kurt, khasip and much more. The dish is complemented by red and white wines.


Restaurant Arnau, @satgrouprest


3b62d811d72ba7fca84e287149976455.jpg

The concept of the restaurant in Astana is built around the Kazakh national cuisine. The interior is filled with national motifs, the atmosphere is complemented by live music of artists with folk instruments. You can also order Kazakh wine here.


Cafe Tselinnikov, @cafe_tselinnikov


062d616d7c7eeac691aa6a8645a0ed56.jpg

The capital's cafe Tselinnikov serves not only Georgian dishes, but also Kazakh national ones. The interior is made in the Soviet style. The menu includes: kazy, shuzhyk, sur et, bauyrsak and more.


Qazaq Gourmet, @qazaq.gourmet


14f12c89b7729730bf737f7bdaa40d1b (2).jpg

Stylish restaurant in Astana. Here you can feel the atmosphere of Kazakh culture. A wide list of national dishes is presented.


Vechnoe nebo, @vechnoe.nebo.astana


2ea649b46767cf06f232082b3e5557ba.jpg

Eternal Sky is a panoramic restaurant in the capital. The menu includes dishes from the cuisines of nine Turkic-speaking peoples. And from the windows you can watch a magnificent view of the city.

Kyrgyzstan

Teahouse NAVAT, @navat_kg


17836d573b8a87d659142be42ccdd78c.jpg

NAVAT — is restaurant chain in Kyrgyzstan. Works in Bishkek and Osh. There are also branches in Kazakhstan: in Almaty, Astana and Shymkent. A popular place for a large company that wants to try the national food of the eastern peoples


Ethnocomplex Supara, @supara_kg


1ca0d9b1d269604d032632764e90576d.jpg

The ethno-complex offers restaurant visitors a menu with national dishes. The place is suitable for national holidays. And tourists can get acquainted with the culture of the country here.


Restaurant Pishpek, @pishpek_restaurant


b3414623d2bbd45fda3b4ce523ae0e33.jpg

A unique restaurant in Bishkek, where centuries-old traditions are embodied. The design is made in the national style. The institution offers the cuisine of Central Asian and European countries. A unique institution in Bishkek, where centuries-old traditions have found their embodiment. The design is made in the national style. The institution offers cuisine of Central Asian and European countries.


Ethno Restaurant Nakta, @nakta_restaurant


9a514ad043a877344494af1cdc9119c4.jpg

Restaurant of modern Kyrgyz cuisine in the capital of Kyrgyzstan. In the institution you can order a buffet in the national format. There are also VIP rooms with karaoke. And most importantly — ethnic dishes in the author's presentation.


Restaurant Frunze, @frunze_restaurant


1154cf107b60fda5e76bce2e530da6c9.jpg

Another institution in the center of Bishkek. A unique restaurant where molecular cuisine technologies are applied. The menu combines traditional cuisine with a modern twist.


Кафе Faiza, faiza.kg


Famous cafe of oriental cuisine in Bishkek. Works for over 20 years. Guests note the atmosphere of comfort and relaxation. Both students and families or businesspeople like to come here.

Uzbekistan

Restaurant Golubie Kupola @golubiekupola


7432dac17616a0ee8605132af23df5a7.jpg

The Blue Domes restaurant is over 50 years old. Important events, business dinners and marriage proposals are often held here.


Restaurant Afsona, @afsona_restaurant


b633724a66ba25859c920aaf29b8181c.jpg

Bright and stylish institution of national cuisine. The interior and dishes are made in Uzbek colors and elements. At the same time, the ethnic coloring is adapted to the present.


Restaurant Caravan, @caravan_group


b9cc4c950b39b11043ee10e940f635f1.jpg

A well-known Uzbek restaurant in Tashkent, where famous guests often come. The institution has an unusual, ancient interior and delicious dishes of national cuisine.


Restaurant SalSal, @salsalgroup


1a740bb6dfb705c4e2f44f87a1f82ddd.jpg

A colorful establishment with Uzbek hospitality. Here you can try national dishes in a modern way. There is even a vegetarian option on the menu.


Restaurant Aksu, @aksu.uz


19bc4f0fd4ea35664848c90b5161f1ff.jpg

Modern restaurant of national cuisine in Tashkent. Here you can try branded beshbarmak, chuchvarabesh and even vegetarian beshbarmak.


Restaurant Sultan Saray, @sultan_saray_family_restaurant


d0cfe4bc361dc11a3b47d97b6f821fe7.jpg

A lot of original dishes of national Uzbek and oriental cuisines in a beautiful presentation. Great place to get together for a family dinner.


Restaurant Khan Chapan, @khan.chapan


c5015d58f6101c91d9b3242f27d9b97a.jpg

The menu includes Khan's beshbarmak, an oriental version of caprese salad, sugar bones on coals, Ottoman barbecue and much more. An institution where, in addition to original dishes, guests can enjoy an extensive show program.


Café 1991, @cafe_1991


ce41df4046e11aa51627266d8902c6d2.jpg

An institution with oriental hospitality, where you will find a wide variety of dishes, beautiful presentation and an unusual interior.

#restaurant #nationalcuisine #centralasia #cafe #wheretoeat
