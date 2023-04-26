Where to eat in Almaty: 20 establishments of Georgian, Italian, Turkish and other cuisines of the world

We made a selection of establishments in the city where you can taste dishes from various cuisines of the world and get acquainted with the culture of other countries.





Georgian cuisine

"Darejani", @daredzhani

A piece of Georgia in Almaty. In the menu you will find hot khachapuri, khinkali on marble dough and your favorite wine. For banquets and feasts, the assortment includes dishes for the company.

"At Afanasicha", @u_afanasicha

Restaurant format Classic FINE DINING RESTAURANT. The menu includes dishes from seven traditional gastronomic cuisines: American, Caucasian, Japanese, Russian, Italian, Oriental and vegetarian.

Eastern cuisine





"Alasha", @alasha.almaty

Restaurant "Alasha" will delight even the most selective gourmets with a rich assortment. The menu includes dishes cooked in a cauldron, in a josper or on the grill, various types of salads, appetizers, pastries.

NAVAT, @navat_almaty

National cuisine dishes can be found in the NAVAT teahouse. It serves fluffy, crumbly golden pilaf and bright gravy of lamb meat and fresh vegetables with homemade hand-made noodles and other dishes. The menu has a wide selection of oriental dishes.

Tubeteika, @tubeteika_kz

The restaurant "Tubeteika" presents dishes of national cuisine, time-tested. In the menu you will see oriental desserts, cakes straight from the tandoor, shubat and koumiss, plov, beshbarmak and much more.

Indian food

Tandoor, @tandoor.kz

Tandoor restaurant is an unforgettable taste of mysterious India. Curry, tikka, thali, biryani, pakora and many other dishes of Indian and Asian cuisines are presented in the restaurant's menu. Branded cakes baked in the tandoor, milk balls in syrup and carrot halva will not leave you indifferent.

"Maharaja", @maharaja_almaty

This is a modern restaurant with an emphasis on Indian and Lebanese cuisine. On the menu you can find curries, traditional naan, hummus, brioche and many other dishes.

Russian kitchen

"Kamchatka", @kamchatka.almaty

Kamchatka is a restaurant of modern Russian cuisine. It combines the author's original serving of dishes, stylish interior and unique atmosphere. Here you can order fish and seafood dishes, delicate desserts, original salads and much more.

"Love and Pigeons", @lubov_i_golubi_kz

Love and Pigeons, a homely cozy restaurant of Soviet cuisine, is a place where you can come for borscht, and in the end order vinaigrette, jelly, and cabbage rolls.

Italian Cuisine





Del Papa, @del_papa

The Del Papa restaurant has been delighting guests with Italian cuisine since 2010. On the menu you can find classic dishes and original experiments. There is pasta, a large selection of pizza and other dishes.

Julius, @julius.cafe

Julius is a cozy European-style coffee shop. The establishment is open from eight in the morning. Here you can have a delicious breakfast and drink aromatic coffee made from the best beans by experienced baristas.

Asian cuisine

P.F.Chang's, @pfchangskz

P.F.Chang's is an Asian cooking concept based on traditional recipes. The first international chain restaurant was opened in 1993. Restaurants make dim sum by hand, pay special attention to slicing vegetables and meat, cooking sauces and wok dishes.

Širo, @siro.almaty

Širo is a new premium Japanese restaurant in Esentai Mall. This is a project of the largest restaurant chain in Kazakhstan abr. The menu includes sushi, sashimi, rolls, fish and seafood dishes.

Turkish cuisine





Zumrut, @zumrut.almaty

Zumrut is a piece of Turkey in Almaty. The facility opened in September 2021. Here you can try kebabs, assorted meze, many salads and much more.

"Marmaris", @marmariskz

Turkish cuisine is prepared in the network of establishments. There are different types of kebabs, fresh salads, hot dishes. Sweet lovers will appreciate baklava and pastries.

Mado, @madokazakhstan

The peculiarity of the institution is the traditional ice cream made from goat's milk. Here you can taste the most delicious desserts of Turkish cuisine.

Harissa Middle Eastern Cuisine, @harissakz

There are many bright colors in the interior, an open kitchen, there are small bags of spices and nuts for sale.

Korean cuisine

CHICKEN STAR, @chickenstar_almt

Modern Korean chicken and food in Almaty. This is a pet friendly coffee shop. The founder of the Chihoon establishment prepares delicious chicken, burgers and vegetarian dishes.

SATORI, @satorirest.kz

The institution combines Korean, Japanese, Pan-Asian cuisine. There are two VIP rooms and two separate rooms with an authentic interior.

Korean Street Food, @korean_street_food

South Korean fast food chain. Minimum expectations and maximum taste preferences.