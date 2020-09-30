where-to-drink-coffee-with-dairy-free-milk-in-almaty

Starbucks, @starbuckskz





The most famous coffee shop around the world. Coffee shops serve coffee with oat, coconut, almond and soy milk.

Address: 617 Seifullin Ave.; 38/1 Timiryazev st.; 37/1 8 microdistrict; 280 Baizakov St.; 109v Abai Ave.; 13/1 Al-Farabi Ave.; 77/7 Al-Farabi Ave.; 62 Abylai Khan Ave.; 127 Makatayev St.; 263 Rozybakiyev St.; 104 Dostyk Ave.; 77 Kunaev St.; 89 Nauryzbay Batyr St.; 44 Abai Ave.

Opening hours: 09:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 727 346 98 60

Costa coffee, @costacoffee_kz





Here you can find the wide variety of coffee with soy and almond milk.

Address: 247а Rozybakiyev St.; 127/1 Makatayev St.; 111Dostyk Ave.; 38 Dostyk Ave.; 140А/3 Al-Farabi Ave.; 77/8 Al-Farabi Ave.; 115 Zheltoksan Ave.; 617 Seifullin St.; 17/1 Al-Farabi Ave

Opening hours: 09:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 701 543 63 58

Coffee boom, @coffeeboom2010





One of the most popular coffee house in the city has added coffee with soy, coconut and almond milk to the menu.

Address: 273 Kozhamkulov St.; 108 Panfilov St.; 111 Samal 2 microdistrict; 617 Seifullin St.; 140a Al-Farabi Ave.;

Opening hours: 08:00 — 00:00

Contacts: 8 702 000 90 53

Big Apple, @big_apple_coffee





Where else can you please with blue matcha latte with dairy-free milk? Every lover should try this coffee.

Address: 145 AbylaiKhan Ave.; 87 GogolSt.; AFD,B entrence, 36 Al-FarabiAve.; 38 Al-FarabiAve.

Opening hours: 07:30 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 702 911 81 11

Daily Coffee, @dailycoffee.almaty





In this cozy coffee shop in the very center of Almaty, you will find delicious cappuccino and latte made with soy and almond milk.

Address: 147 Abylai Khan Ave

Opening hours: 08:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 778 546 6032

Aroma, @aroma_kz





One of the best places in the city, where you can drink delicious dairy- free milk coffee.

Address: 113 Abylai Khan Ave

Opening hours: 09:00 — 23:00

Contacts: 8 727 313 24 04

Jose and Josper kitchen & bar, @jose_josper





Here you can find delicious latte and cappuccino with dairy-free milk.

Address: 162 Zheltoksan St

Opening hours: 10:00 — 23:00

Contacts: 8 707 527 50 27

Double Coffee,@doublecoffee_almaty





The network of city restaurants offers a large selection of coffee with dairy-free milk.

Address: 94 Nautyzbay Batyr St.; 58 Gogol St.

Opening hours:

Contacts: 8 777 000 06 77

Local Coffee & Pizza, @local.almaty





Beautiful coffee shop with different types of coffee with soy and almond milk.

Address: 170 Ualikhanov St

Opening hours: 09:00 — 23:00

Contacts: 8 747 9444626