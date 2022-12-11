Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
where-to-celebrate-the-new-year-in-uzbekistan
Where to celebrate the New Year in Uzbekistan
37
Main page
/
Places

Yesterday at 19:45

Where to celebrate the New Year in Uzbekistan

New Year is a special holiday that can be held not only at home. We have collected places where you can send to celebrate the New Year.


New Year in Zaamin, @vezdekhodi

pexels-наталія-ворона-10415879.jpg

The cost of a trip per person is 1,870,000 soums for 3 days

Date: December 31-2/January

The price includes:

— accommodation in the hotel "Uriklisai" for 3 days/ 2 nights

— comfortable transport throughout the tour

— new Year's banquet

— New Year's gifts for children

— meals for three days

— master classes and excursions

— escorts and coordinators

— welcome drinks

— sauna, swimming pool and salt room

— festive fireworks

— daily hikes, optional

— galla-dinner

— various contests

— disco under the guidance of a presenter and Dj

— Santa Claus.


A magical holiday in Samarkand, @vezdekhodi

The cost of the trip per person is 2,770,000 soums

Date: 31.12.2022 — 2.01.2023

The price includes:

— accommodation at the Grand Sogdiana hotel, 3 days/2 nights

— tickets for the Afrosiab train

— comfortable transport throughout the tour

— new Year's banquet

— meals for three days

— excursions

— accompanying

— personal professional guide

— sauna and swimming pool

— water park

— various contests

— show program

— disco

— Santa Claus.


New Year in the mountains, @wolf_travel_mount

pexels-pavel-danilyuk-6667145.jpg

What is included:

— Games

— photography

— catering or a feast

— a walk.

Contacts: +998995750000


Balandda Chimgan, @balandda_chimgan

Penthouse with panoramic mountain views for 8-10 people

— gorgeous 180 degree panoramic view of snowy Chimgan

— 3 double rooms

— hall with a huge sofa

— panoramic view of the mountains from the hall

— fully equipped kitchen and barbecue

— free Wi-Fi

— premium breakfast.

To book, contact @balandda_chimgan .

#wheretogo #uzbekistan #holidays #tashkent #newyear
Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.