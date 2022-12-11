where-to-celebrate-the-new-year-in-uzbekistan

New Year is a special holiday that can be held not only at home. We have collected places where you can send to celebrate the New Year.
New Year in Zaamin, @vezdekhodi
The cost of a trip per person is 1,870,000 soums for 3 days
Date: December 31-2/January
The price includes:
— accommodation in the hotel "Uriklisai" for 3 days/ 2 nights
— comfortable transport throughout the tour
— new Year's banquet
— New Year's gifts for children
— meals for three days
— master classes and excursions
— escorts and coordinators
— welcome drinks
— sauna, swimming pool and salt room
— festive fireworks
— daily hikes, optional
— galla-dinner
— various contests
— disco under the guidance of a presenter and Dj
— Santa Claus.
A magical holiday in Samarkand, @vezdekhodi
The cost of the trip per person is 2,770,000 soums
Date: 31.12.2022 — 2.01.2023
The price includes:
— accommodation at the Grand Sogdiana hotel, 3 days/2 nights
— tickets for the Afrosiab train
— comfortable transport throughout the tour
— new Year's banquet
— meals for three days
— excursions
— accompanying
— personal professional guide
— sauna and swimming pool
— water park
— various contests
— show program
— disco
— Santa Claus.
New Year in the mountains, @wolf_travel_mount
What is included:
— Games
— photography
— catering or a feast
— a walk.
Contacts: +998995750000
Balandda Chimgan, @balandda_chimgan
Penthouse with panoramic mountain views for 8-10 people
— gorgeous 180 degree panoramic view of snowy Chimgan
— 3 double rooms
— hall with a huge sofa
— panoramic view of the mountains from the hall
— fully equipped kitchen and barbecue
— free Wi-Fi
— premium breakfast.
To book, contact @balandda_chimgan .