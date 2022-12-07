Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Where to buy a New Year's outfit: 18 brands from Central Asia
05.12.2022

Where to buy a New Year's outfit: 18 brands from Central Asia

We tell you which brands offer a large selection of costumes, dresses and other clothes for the perfect New Year's Eve.

Kazakhstan

AIGUL KASSYMOVA, @aigulkassymova_almaty

AIGUL KASSYMOVA

Aigul Kassymova creates women's clothing and accessories.

A separate line of the brand highlights national clothes, which perfectly combines with the modern rhythm of life. They also create wedding dresses here.


MUSE, @theartismuse

MUSE


The brand offers a wide range of stylish and bright clothes.

In the store you can find laconic suits and dresses.


Mullida, @mullida.official

MULLIDA

The brand specializes in the production of women's clothing in the made-to-order system.

The concept is a combination of couture and ready—to-wear, minimalism and maximalism. Clients are offered a high level of uniqueness and individuality.


ANIMA, @anima.ala

ANIMA

The brand promotes freedom in clothing. Free cut, unisex models, natural fabrics are easily combined with each other.


ZZ Collection, @_zizi_collection

ZZ COLLECTION

The brand has established itself as a high-quality manufacturer of domestic items.

The main goal is to give unforgettable emotions, make women beautiful, happy and refined.


Bibotta Studio, @bibotta.studio

BIBOTTA

Bibotta Studio is a combination of classics, minimalism and urbanism.

The main goal of the designer: quality, convenience and uniqueness. The brand creates clothes in limited quantities.


Samidel, @_samidel_

Samidel

A brand of casual and evening wear.

Uses national ornaments, participates in international shows.


Kirpi, @kirpi_kz

Kirpi

The brand calls for courage and creating your own unique style.

The cars here are elegant, and most importantly high-quality. Dresses from the brand with a retro reference, they feel both femininity and confidence.


ShakerBay, @shakerbay.design

ShakerBay

ShakerBay is a bright accent that completes the image.

The uniqueness of the products lies in the possibility of combining them with almost any basic things in the wardrobe.

Kyrgyzstan

Fierce-concept store, @fierce.cs

Fierce

This is simplicity, beauty and conciseness.

The basic things created by the brand will help you feel comfortable and elegant.


Aida Daniyarova, @adaniyarova_brand

Aida Daniyarova

The main goal of the brand is to create simple and wearable clothes. The brand's feature is the use of bright shades in clothing. It can be worn to important events, and daily.


I’MSILK, @imsilk_uz

I'MSILK

I'MSILK is a brand of designer clothing made of authentic ethnic handmade fabrics.

They create elegant and unique products, bright stylizations. These are modern clothes in an ethnic traditional style.


Saltanat Mamytova, @saltanat.mamytova.store

Saltanat Mamytova

The brand sews elegant clothes in a classic style.

The main features of the brand are the author's style, high quality of products, their wearability and versatility.


MARENGO, @marengo_kg

MARENGO

The brand is represented in the showroom of Kyrgyz designers "Fashion House".

Sensuality, femininity, inspiration and sophistication are in every line of the brand. The products are designed for beautiful, independent women.

Uzbekistan

LALI, @lalifashion

LALI

LALI is a leading Uzbek clothing brand with a worldwide reputation.

The collection is constantly updated: designer clothes, exclusive leather bags, designer shoes and much more.


Signora, @signora_by_shateni

Signora

A bright, feminine and simply beautiful brand, where comfortable clothes for girls are created.

Appreciates comfort and quality.


Siluet, @siluet_bynoilausmanova

Siluet

The brand sews national elegant clothes and exclusive evening dresses made of velvet.


L’ARMOIRE CONCEPT STORE, @1.armoire

L'ARMOIRE CONCEPT STORE

The brand creates clothes, and women create fashion — the company's motto.

The brand concept includes femininity, exclusivity and harmony.

#kazakhstan #fashion #centralasia #style #newyear
