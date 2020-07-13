Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

what-to-watch-with-family-10-cartoons-everyone-will-like
What to watch with family: 10 cartoons everyone will like
12
/

13.07.2019

What to watch with family: 10 cartoons everyone will like

Onward, 2019




The cartoon tells about the brothers-elves who live in a world where all magic has disappeared. They go on a dangerous adventure to find magic.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, 2018




In the center of the story, a teenager from New York who lives in a world of limitless possibilities of the Spider-Man universes, where the superhero costume is not only worn by him.

Claus, 2019




The son of a magnate fails his studies at the postal academy, and his father sends him to re-education in the Arctic Circle. The guy will have to send six thousand letters with the help of a mysterious logger.

Incredibles 2, 2018




The story of a family of superheroes who have abilities. This time, their family peace is threatened by a new powerful enemy.

Coco, 2017




12-year-old Miguel lives with his family in a village in Mexico. During the holiday of the day of the dead, the hero will have to solve a family secret of several generations.

Inside Out, 2015




11-year-old schoolgirl Riley is controlled by five emotions: joy, sadness, fear, anger, and disgust. They live together in the girl's mind until they learn that Riley and her parents will move from a cozy town to a bustling metropolis.

Moana, 2016




Brave girl Moana lives in a small island tribe in the Pacific Ocean. She embarks on a dangerous journey to complete the mission started by her ancestors.

Zootropolis, 2016




Funny Bunny Judy Hopps dreams of a career in the police force and is sent into a modern city Zootropolis. There she will have to compete with large animals and overcome many difficulties.

The Lego Movie, 2014




The action takes place in a plastic world where an ordinary LEGO figure joins a campaign against an evil LEGO dictator.

How To Train Your Dragon, 2010




The adventure trilogy will tell about the son of a Viking's leader and his loyal friend — a fire-breathing dragon.


Photo source: film.ru


#family #movie #children
