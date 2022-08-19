Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => /upload/resize_cache/iblock/939/400_450_240cd750bba9870f18aada2478b24840a/939accccd3fdfb6c1e2ad76c2b8f3610.jpg
    [WIDTH] => 400
    [HEIGHT] => 450
)
what-to-see-try-and-buy-in-samarkand
What to see, try and buy in Samarkand
14
Main page

Today at 18:45

What to see, try and buy in Samarkand

Samarkand is a city in Uzbekistan famous for its architecture, mosques and mausoleums. One of the most popular tourist destinations in Central Asia. We tell you what to see here.

Where to stay

самарканд

Hotels: Emirkhan Hotel, Tilyakori Hotel, Hotel Minor, Platan Hotel, Bibikhanum Hotel, DiliMah Premium Luxury, UYUT, Hotel Zarina, Ideal Hotel, Hotel Ishonch.

Hostels: Registan Hostel, Old Radio hostel, HOSTEL NABI BOBO, HOtel Like, Amir Hostel, MANIJA Hostel, Hostel Gulsara

What to watch


Registan

регистан

The ensemble of three madrasahs is a unique example of the art of urban planning and an example of the architectural design of the main square of the city.


Ulugbek Madrasah


Spiritual, educational, educational and religious building of the XV century. The oldest madrasah of the architectural ensemble of Registan Square.


Mausoleum Gur-Emir

It is included in the list of attractions of the Pearls of the Commonwealth, one of the masterpieces of Persian architecture of the Timurid era.


Mausoleum of Khoja Donier

Мавзолей Ходжа Дониер

According to the information of the XVIII century, the ashes of the Old Testament biblical prophet Daniyar were buried in the mausoleum, the remains of which were brought to Samarkand and buried by Amir Timur.


Khazret-Khyzr Mosque

A bright representative of the folk architecture of the Samarkand school. The composition of the mosque is asymmetric, its main elements are a winter khanaka, covered with a dome, and a columned aivan.


Mausoleum Rukhabad

Memorial and religious building of the XIV century, the burial place of the preacher, theologian and mystic scholar Sheikh Burkhaneddin Klych Sagardzhi.


Architectural complex Shakhi Zinda

Архитектурный комплекс Шахи Зинда

One of the most mysterious architectural monuments of Samarkand, a complex consisting of a string of elegant tombs.


Bibi Khanum Mosque

According to legend, the mosque got its name in honor of Tamerlane's beloved wife. Returning from a victorious Indian campaign, Timur began the construction of a cathedral mosque for Friday prayers, which was given the name of Bibi Khanym by rumor.

What to try

Pilaf — the popularity of Samarkand pilaf is undeniable. Trying the local plov is a must-do during your trip.

Ошский плов

National dishes: samsa, shurpa, manti, lagman. Dishes familiar to everyone in Central Asia are prepared here according to special, Samarkand recipes.

Things to do

Go shopping at Siab Bazaar

самарканд

The bazaars of Samarkand are colorful and colorful. You can find anything in them — from the things and products necessary for everyday life to souvenirs for tourists. Many people bring painted plates from here.


Listen to a lecture at the Ulugbek Observatory

The underground part of the observatory with the remains of the sextant has survived to this day. Once upon a time, scientists determined the height of the sun and other celestial bodies using this sextant - local guides will tell you more interesting things.

Nearby there is a small museum of Ulugbek.


Walk around the old quarters of Samarkand

Самарканд

To feel the atmosphere of this city.


Visit the Happy Bird Art Gallery

Here you can stock up on figurines, paintings, plates, vases, keys, clocks and dozens of other things that create a beautiful and cozy space.

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#tourism #travel #uzbekistan #samarkand #tashkent
Поиск по сайту:
Read this article
Why education in Harvard is prestigious and what for members of private clubs pay $50...
1998
How much does life in Tbilisi cost: rent, groceries, shopping and entertainment
792
Waterfalls, tapchans and music: 9 restaurants in Dushanbe with Oriental cuisine
946
Подписаться

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.