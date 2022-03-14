What to bring from Uzbekistan — 11 stylish brands and stores

Silk Road Handmade Store, @silkroad.uz

It is online shop of modern clothes with ethnic flavor. Here people can find clothes with patterns of ikat, suzane, adras and skullcaps. Fratelli Casa was created by the brothers Sherzod and Shokhrukh in Tashkent in 2006. The brand's audience is active people from different countries who love practicality and simplicity.The creators of the project are Marzhan from Uzbekistan and her mother Raisa, who was born in Kazakhstan. All this started as a small family business, and now entrepreneurs supply their handicrafts all over the world.Here costumers can find traditional, but stylish and modern carpets that will decorate the house.Humanhouseuz is a showroom and gallery, where people buy clothes in the Uzbek national style and dishes from local craftsmen. Also, art workers arrange photo shoots, master classes and present their books here.This is brand of designer Dilnoza Umirzakova, which presents women's clothes with elements of uzbek style. The brand often creates collaborations with foreign brands. There is also an atelier where evening gown are sewn in the national style.If you want to find Uzbek outfits from couture, you came to the right place.It is a store where you can buy clothes, bags, pottery and homeware with outdoor prints. All products are handmade and can be delivered in any country.The design center operates under the association Uztekstilprom. Here you can design your own clothes in the Uzbek style to order. Every year they create outfits for laureates of the Zulfiya State Prize.The shop sells handicrafts, accessories, glass paintings and much more.All products from Uzbekistan are accompanied by a certificate describing the manufacturing technique. The recipient will know the unique history of each item.Madina Kasimbaeva is a master of national Uzbek embroidery. She returns the relevance of the ancient art of the traditional Tashkent school through her work, recreates the methods of creating suzane -hand-embroidered decorative textiles.A family studio where the masters of the Rakhimov family have been working for several generations. The traditions of regional schools of Uzbekistan are being revived here, as well as master classes in the art of ceramics.Azucar Moreno is a creator of a clothing brand with national elements. The designer's products are created for women who love a bright feminine style with an Uzbek flavor.This is a house of fashion from Uzbekistan. The feature is that all designer products are created in a single copy. The clothes have perfect cut, tailoring and correct traditional design. Bloggers and models from Uzbekistan often dress here.