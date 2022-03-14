Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

What to bring from Uzbekistan — 11 stylish brands and stores
What to bring from Uzbekistan — 11 stylish brands and stores

Bright colors, light silk fabric, colorful patterns - Uzbek designers skillfully combine all this with modern trends. Famous Uzbek embroideries, ceramics, traditional headdresses and carpets are very popular in the world. We want to share a list of projects where you can buy all these things.


Fratelli Casa, @fratellicasa_uz


be283f188ae66cf8456dff704978f328.jpg

It is online shop of modern clothes with ethnic flavor. Here people can find clothes with patterns of ikat, suzane, adras and skullcaps. Fratelli Casa was created by the brothers Sherzod and Shokhrukh in Tashkent in 2006. The brand's audience is active people from different countries who love practicality and simplicity.


KORPE, @korpe_uz


3e3eae38f40e810e82f1750f412652c1.jpg

The creators of the project are Marzhan from Uzbekistan and her mother Raisa, who was born in Kazakhstan. All this started as a small family business, and now entrepreneurs supply their handicrafts all over the world.
Here costumers can find traditional, but stylish and modern carpets that will decorate the house.


Humanhouseuz, @humanhousegallery


59831df90082f120274b37f0ca7b120a.jpg

Humanhouseuz is a showroom and gallery, where people buy clothes in the Uzbek national style and dishes from local craftsmen. Also, art workers arrange photo shoots, master classes and present their books here.


ANOR, @anorcouture


8ac21fb15dc286ecbb5af2b1644ae238.jpg

This is brand of designer Dilnoza Umirzakova, which presents women's clothes with elements of uzbek style. The brand often creates collaborations with foreign brands. There is also an atelier where evening gown are sewn in the national style.
If you want to find Uzbek outfits from couture, you came to the right place.


Silk Road Handmade Store, @silkroad.uz


b6753522429f7a523bce6fed6d2dcc0a.jpg

It is a store where you can buy clothes, bags, pottery and homeware with outdoor prints. All products are handmade and can be delivered in any country.


Sharq Liboslari Design Center, @sharq_liboslari


85e7d0202025c25eb837c70caecdfbf9.jpg

The design center operates under the association Uztekstilprom. Here you can design your own clothes in the Uzbek style to order. Every year they create outfits for laureates of the Zulfiya State Prize.


Handcraft gifts, @madein.uz


855df3125990e769b59aa15f9a00cf92.jpg

The shop sells handicrafts, accessories, glass paintings and much more.
All products from Uzbekistan are accompanied by a certificate describing the manufacturing technique. The recipient will know the unique history of each item.


Suzani by Kasimbaeva, @suzani_kasimbaeva


42e66e95ded75feee144e836f9f761f6.jpg

Madina Kasimbaeva is a master of national Uzbek embroidery. She returns the relevance of the ancient art of the traditional Tashkent school through her work, recreates the methods of creating suzane -hand-embroidered decorative textiles.


Rakhimov Ceramics Studio, @rakhimovs_studio


9f46c00c7ece2293d5ef887d366723cb.jpg

A family studio where the masters of the Rakhimov family have been working for several generations. The traditions of regional schools of Uzbekistan are being revived here, as well as master classes in the art of ceramics.


Azucar Moreno, @azukar_moreno_


 9600f49f9194d338c5b9ec7080a16da4 (2).jpg

 Azucar Moreno is a creator of a clothing brand with national elements. The designer's products are created for women who love a bright feminine style with an Uzbek flavor.


Mursak Boutique, @mursak.boutique


1f2efbb0ecebfac72ded76214a2d08cd.jpg

This is a house of fashion from Uzbekistan. The feature is that all designer products are created in a single copy. The clothes have perfect cut, tailoring and correct traditional design. Bloggers and models from Uzbekistan often dress here.

#travelling #uzbekistan #brands #tashkent #gifts
