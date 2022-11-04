What's new in Uzbekistan: the highest cable road in Central Asia and "New Tashkent"

We have collected a selection of interesting and relevant news from Uzbekistan in various fields.







Sport



Uzbek athletes won a silver medal in 10-meter air pistol shooting at the World Shooting Championships in Cairo.





An athlete from Uzbekistan, Diera Keldierova, won a silver medal in the weight category up to 52 kg on the first day of the Grand Slam tournament in judo.

Davlat Bobonov took first place in the world ranking of judokas.

Culture



From November 24, 2022 to March 6, 2023, the Louvre Museum in Paris will host the exhibition “Treasures of the oases of Uzbekistan. At the crossroads of caravan routes.

On November 23, the Institute of the Arab World in Paris will open the exhibition “Road to Samarkand. Miracles of Silk and Gold”, where more than 300 exhibits created in the middle of the 19th - early 20th centuries will be presented.





"Evrilish" was recognized as the best in the KIM Jiseok Award nomination at the XXVII Busan International Film Festival. The plot of the film is based on the example of the fate of the Uzbek hero and his emotional experiences.

In October, the international forum O'zbekisonlik took place in Berlin, where the premiere screening of the second episode of the film of the same name took place. More than two hundred successful Uzbek compatriots took part in the forum.





A documentary film "Uzbekistan: a timeless journey through Central Asia" was presented in Paris, created jointly with the French film company Les Poissons Volants, ARTE TV channel and the Louvre Museum.

Education



From 13 to 16 October, Geneva hosted the FIRST Global Challenge World Robotics Championship, where a team from Uzbekistan participated. The participants took 5th place and won the Best Skills nomination at the end of the championship.

A branch of the Novgorod Construction College is planned to be opened in Uzbekistan.





More than a million Uzbeks will have access to free IT courses on Coursera. Course graduates will receive certificates.

Travels



In 2023, it is planned to launch flights from Samarkand to Nukus, Muynak and Termez, from Bukhara to Termez and from Namangan to Termez and Nukus, to restore air links with Shakhrisabz and Sariasiya airports and open flights to Zaamin.

In 2023, in the Chimgan mountains of the Tashkent region, the highest cable car in Central Asia will appear on the territory of the ski resort complex. It is also planned to build the first glass bridge in Uzbekistan here.

Computers will now carry out passport control at the Tashkent airport.





An airline for budget travel Silk Avia has been launched in Uzbekistan. Ticket prices will vary from 180 to 335 thousand soums.

Mehdi Mahbub, the head of the Bangladeshi company Best Soursing, received the status of a representative of the Ministry of Tourism of Uzbekistan in his country. Now Bangladesh television will advertise trips to Uzbekistan.

VietJet Air plans to launch direct flights to Tashkent and Ho Chi Minh City. Flight launch is scheduled for December 15.

From December 13, the low-cost airline WizzAir launches flights from Samarkand to Abu Dhabi, which will be operated 2 times a week - on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

A new hotel brand Intercitihotel will appear on the Uzbek market.





High-speed electric trains will be launched on eight new routes. Eight new routes will open: Tashkent — Keles, Tashkent — Jizzakh, Jizzakh — Samarkand, Samarkand — Karshi, Samarkand — Shakhrisabz, Navoi — Bukhara, Nukus — Khiva, Andijan — Khanabad.

Finnair plans to launch air routes to Uzbekistan from the Scandinavian countries.

From November 1, Uzairways will start flying from Tashkent to Kuala Lumpur twice a week.

From November 23, Uzbekistan Airways introduces additional flights on Wednesdays on the Tashkent-Sharm-el-Sheikh-Tashkent route.

From November 15, Flynas, a low-cost airline from Saudi Arabia, will fly daily from Jeddah to Tashkent.





On October 1, the Kuwaiti airline Jazeera Airways made its first flight to Namangan.

From October 30, Uzbekistan Airways will fly on the route: Fergana-Dubai-Fergana twice a week — on Sundays and Tuesdays.

Developments



On November 12, Rolling Scopes will hold a conference for web developers. The event will be held offline for the first time since 2019.

On November 13, a large-scale race will be held in the capital of Uzbekistan, where participants in the Yangi Uzbekistan park will be able to run distances of 3 and 12 kilometers.

The National Library in Tashkent switched to round-the-clock operation.





UzAuto Motors opened an auto complex and Trade-In center Olamavto.

Gafur Gulyam Park opened in Tashkent.

As of October 1, 2022, the population of Uzbekistan amounted to 35.8 million people.

Technological novelties of VoLTE and ViLTE were demonstrated by Mobiuz.

With the help of the Payme payment gateway, holders of national UZCARD and HUMO cards now have full access to all the features of the MEGOGO international media service.

Yandex Go will work in Nukus, Karshi and Urgench.





Agrobank was awarded at the international advertising festival TAF!2022.

Yandex will open its programming schools in two cities of Uzbekistan.

More than 60 foreign specialists received IT-Cards, which provide for the further receipt of IT-Visa.

Boston Consulting Group office opened in Tashkent.

In the east of Tashkent, they plan to build the city of "New Tashkent". It will be erected between the Chirchik and Karasu rivers. In total, 500 thousand people will live in it.

In 2023, 200 new electric buses will be delivered to Tashkent and 100 to Samarkand.





In test mode, in 2023, the Digital Passport will be launched, with which residents of Tashkent will be able to buy tickets for trains and planes in Uzbekistan.

Three new stations will be opened in the Tashkent metro.

Souvenir manufacturer Precise Group has shown interest in supplying products from Uzbekistan and is planning to open a shop of Uzbek artisans in Dubai.

Modern BPO centers in Uzbekistan will launch Huawei and IT Park.

Technology parks will appear in four regions of Uzbekistan. The first project will be implemented in Jizzakh in 2023, in Bukhara in 2024, in Namangan in 2025, and in Nukus in 2026.