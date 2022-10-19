What's new in Kyrgyzstan: the status of a "digital nomad", visa-free regime with the Maldives and other news

We tell you about the most interesting news, events and achievements that have occurred in Kyrgyzstan recently.





Sport

Kyrgyzstani became the world champion in kung fu

Orozali Maksudov won the gold medal at the Kung Fu World Cup in Turkey. The athlete competed in the weight category up to 80 kilograms in two disciplines.





Sixteen-year-old Kyrgyzstani won the Kazakhstan championship in practical shooting

Etar Usubaliyev took first place among juniors at the open championship of Kazakhstan in practical shooting from a carbine.





Kyrgyzstani Akzhol Makhmudov became the world champion in wrestling

In the final, the athlete competed against Zoltan Levai from Hungary. He won — 8-0.





Eldiyar Orozbayev became the champion of West Asia in rapid chess

Aizhan Sresdbekova and FIDE master Erzhan Zhakshylykov became bronze medalists.





Kyrgyzstani Zholaman Sharshenbekov won the World Wrestling Championship





In the final in the weight category up to 60 kilograms, he was stronger than Armen Nazaryan from Bulgaria.





Sardana Trofimova brought Kyrgyzstan gold in the half marathon

A member of the Kyrgyz national athletics team won a half marathon in Almaty. The Kyrgyz woman overcame the distance of 21.1 kilometers in 1 hour, 12 minutes and 50 seconds, taking first place.





Kyrgyzstanis won medals at the Central Asian Athletics Championships

At a distance of 800 meters, Musulman Zholamanov won the gold medal, and Ainuska Kalil kyzy won the silver medal. At a distance of 5000 meters, athlete Tilekzhan Zhekshenaly uulu brought bronze to the national team's piggy bank.





Kyrgyzstani is on the list of the most talented young footballers in the world

A player of the national and youth national teams of Kyrgyzstan, Beknaz Almazbekov, was included in the rating of the 60 most talented young footballers born in 2005, which was published by The Guardian.





Kyrgyzstani won two gold medals at the Asian Rowing Championships

Rodion Tuigunov won gold in the 1000 and 500 meters individual medley. This is the first medal in the history of Kyrgyzstan.





Kyrgyz wrestler Zholaman Sharshenbekov topped the UWW world ranking

The Greco-Roman wrestler from Kyrgyzstan Zholaman Sharshenbekov rose to the first line of the world ranking.





Kyrgyzstanis won 18 gold medals at the GTF Taekwondo World Cup

More than 750 athletes from 16 countries took part in international competitions.





The cybersportsman from Kyrgyzstan qualified for The International 2022 together with the Team Secret team

Kyrgyzstani Bakyt Emilzhanov W_Zayac as part of the European team Team Secret qualified for The International 2022.





A twelve-year-old Kyrgyzstani was invited to the famous Pittsburgh Penguins Hockey Academy

The Pittsburgh Penguins Academy is open at the professional hockey club of the same name, playing in the NHL, a five-time Stanley Cup winner

Culture





Kyrgyzstanis have reached the semifinals of the World Dance Championship in Paris

Brothers Om and Ema Asanbekov have reached the semifinals of the Fusion Concept Festival World Modern Dance Championship in Paris.





At the international beauty contest "Miss Universe-2023" Kyrgyzstan will be represented by Altynai Botoyarova

The contest will be held on January 14, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.





The world premiere of the film "Esimde" by Aktan Arym Kubat will take place in Japan





The premiere screening will take place on October 27 in the capital of Japan, as well as screenings of the film will take place on October 29 and November 1.





Kyrgyzstan has chosen a film that will be sent for the Oscar competition

The film "House for Sale" by Kyrgyz director Taalaibek Kulmendeev has been nominated for the Academy Award in the category "Best International Feature Film".





Manaschi Rysbai Isakov entered the Guinness Book of Records

Honored Artist of Kyrgyzstan, Manaschi Rysbai Isakov entered the Guinness Book of Records, retelling the epic "Manas" for 124 hours.





Participants of the children's YouTube channel DBillions will now sing in Kyrgyz

The team shot videos for children in English using Kyrgyz motifs. Last year, the DBillions YouTube channel received a diamond button.





Films of Kyrgyz director Dinara Asanova are shown in Berlin

On October 29, viewers will see the films "The Woodpecker has no headache" and "Boys" at the Arsenal cinema in Berlin.





The film "Esimde" by Actor Arym Kubat is nominated for the Asia-Pacific Film Academy Award APSA

The ceremony will take place on November 11 in Gold Coast, Australia. The film is presented in three categories: best film, best screenplay and best performance of a role.

Education





A project on civic and digital education has been launched in the Kyrgyz Republic

The project consists of several main directions: civic education, digital education, the direction of supporting the population to obtain public digital services and a communication platform-coworking.





Young prize-winner of international Olympiads in mathematics Fedor Korniash was awarded a cash certificate

Fedor Korniash won a bronze medal at the Asia-Pacific Olympiad in Mathematics — 2022, took first place at the National Olympiad in Mathematics — 2022 and third place at the Republican Olympiad in Mathematics — 2021-2022.

Journeys





The status of a "digital nomad" for foreign IT specialists has appeared in Kyrgyzstan

It can be obtained by citizens of the CIS countries. The status allows you to live in Kyrgyzstan without registration at the place of stay.





Kyrgyzstan and Maldives signed an agreement on mutual visa-free regime





Citizens will be exempt from visa requirements for entry, exit transit and temporary stay in the territory of the states of the parties for up to 30 days.





It is planned to launch direct flights between Bishkek and Seoul in 2023

Flights will be operated at the height of the tourist season twice a week.

Events





A new domestic job search service has been launched in Kyrgyzstan

Bishkek entrepreneurs have created a new website for job search newjob.kg . It will provide residents of Kyrgyzstan with the opportunity to choose vacancies in local and foreign companies.





A mural dedicated to women has appeared in Bishkek

The artists of the Basicolors art group have created a new Kyyynmyn mural in Bishkek. The goal of the project is to motivate women to believe in themselves.





By the end of the year, 21 RestPoints for tourists will be built in Kyrgyzstan

They are built on the most popular and busiest tourist routes and intercity routes in Naryn, Talas, Issyk-Kul, Osh, Kara-Kul, Uzgen, Batken.





Bishkek to build the first Olympic-level climbing wall in Central Asia

It will have a total area of 800 square meters.





Kyrgyzstan plans to build solar and wind power plants





They will be located in Balykchy, at the Orto-Tokoy reservoir and in other regions of the country.





The first domestic sports car KUNAN TAITORU was presented in Bishkek

It took six years to design and assemble the sports car. A team of eight people worked on the car. The concept is based on national motives.





