What's new in Kazakhstan: the largest cinema and digital tenge

The historical series is being filmed in Almaty







The premiere of the series "Korkyt ata" is scheduled for 2024. This is a joint project of RTRK "Kazakhstan" and the Cinematography Agency of the Republic of Uzbekistan, dedicated to the life and work of the Turkic poet-songwriter Korkyt-ata.







A sports and recreation complex has been opened in Almaty



It was opened in the Zhetysu district of Almaty. The modern FOC is designed for 900 people at a time.





Construction of the largest cinema in Central Asia has begun in Almaty



Kinopark 16 IMAX Halyk Bank will be located in the Aport East mall on the Kuldzhinskaya highway and will occupy an area of almost 7 thousand square meters.





A bypass railway line will be built around Almaty

It is planned to launch the Dostyk— Moynty, Darbaza—Maktaaral railway lines, a bypass branch around Almaty and the Bakhty railway crossing with China.





Maximum deposit rates in tenge increased in Kazakhstan

Since October 27, the KFGD has increased the maximum recommended rates for non-term deposits, term deposits and savings deposits for October and November of this year.





Two new schools will be opened in the Nauryzbay district of Almaty by the end of the year





In November, a school for 1,500 places will open in the Kalkaman microdistrict and in December for 1,200 places on the territory of the Alma City-5 residential complex.





Rauan Abylkhanov got into the Book of Records of Kazakhstan



He successfully completed the ultramarathon and ran 350 kilometers in two days.





Kazakhstan and Belize plan to cancel visa regime

Citizens of the States will be able to enter, leave, transit and stay in the territory of the State of the other party without a visa for up to 30 days during each 180-day period from the date of the first entry.





BAKAD will be put into operation this year

Work on the entire length of the road is almost completed. BAKAD starts from the village of Kirgauyldy near Kaskelen and ends in the village of Kyzylkairat near Talgar.





Kazakhstan will once again host the national holiday of bargain shopping Kaspi Zhuma

Such well-known brands as: Adidas, Euromebel, Glasman, Kimex, Lucente, Marwin, Mon Amie, Sulpak, Zeta, "12 months", "Kazakhuvelir", "Comfort", "Dream" and many others take part in Kaspi Zhuma.





Flights from Astana to Pavlodar will open from November 1





The frequency of flights will be 4 times a week, the cost of tickets is 10,000 tenge. Ticket sales are expected to begin before the end of today.





The price for the lower seats on trains will change in Kazakhstan

The national carrier will introduce differentiated ticket prices for passenger trains on the upper and lower shelves. The difference in cost will be 20%.





A system of post-payment for paid parking has been launched in Astana

The possibility of introducing a post-payment is already available to car owners in the mobile application "Parking Astana" and personal account on the website astanapark.kz .





The National Bank has started testing the digital tenge

Based on the results of the study obtained using this model, a final decision on the introduction of the central bank's digital currency in Kazakhstan will be developed by the end of 2022.





Residents will be able to learn about the plans for the development of Astana for the next 13 years





The exhibition materials of the General Plan design solutions can be found in the building of "NIPI "Astanagenplan" LLP at the address: Astana, A. Mambetova Street, 22nd Exhibition Hall. You need to take an identity card with you.

