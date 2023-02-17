Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


What's new in Bishkek: the main news of the capital of Kyrgyzstan
Today at 19:45

What's new in Bishkek: the main news of the capital of Kyrgyzstan

News from Kyrgyzstan worth knowing about.


New buses for Bishkek

The Department of Transport has not yet announced the exact dates for the release of new buses on the line. It is expected that this will happen in the near future after the completion of customs clearance and other procedures. For more information, please call: 0502205202.

Kyrgyzstan to receive $6 million from USAID to support women in business

It is specified that $2 million will be used to strengthen women's entrepreneurship. In particular, these funds will support activities that help women open and operate private educational institutions and early childhood development centers. $4 million is allocated to reduce the risks of new threats and outbreaks of infectious diseases, as well as to combat their consequences.

Hungary offered Kyrgyzstan to create drones for irrigation of farmland

The Hungarian side expressed its readiness to exchange experience in the field of technologies of various sectors of the economy, including mining. Kyrgyz companies are interested in finding partners for the supply of agricultural equipment and seeds.

The prospect of building toll roads

New interchanges and trunk connections will appear in Kyrgyzstan, and there is even a prospect of building a trestle bridge. Motorists will thus have a choice: travel on a toll or free road.

#usa #kyrgyzstan #hungary #bishkek #news
