What's new in Almaty: events, flights and jobs
Main page

Yesterday at 19:45

What's new in Almaty: events, flights and jobs

We tell you what opportunities Almaty residents will be able to use.


YouTube Premium

YouTube Premium will be launched in Kazakhstan. A premium account provides enhanced access to video hosting services that were not previously available in Kazakhstan. Premium account holders can watch ad-free videos in the background, save videos to watch them offline.


ETHNO POP UP STORE, @senvoicestudio

In honor of the national holiday "Nauryz" on March 18 and 19, the new SADU HOTEL ALMATY will host the annual ETHNO POP UP STORE festival. Ethnic brands will present their products, creative workshops will be held, and performances by @magicofnomadskz and @otyrar.sazy are waiting for you.


NE PROSTO SONGS 80's, @ne_prosto_orchestra

On April 15, at the Almaty Arena, the NE PROSTO ORCHESTRA Symphony Orchestra and the choir will perform the most popular hits of the 80s from the repertoire: Michael Jackson, Sting, Boney M., Modern Talking, Eurhythmics, Earth, Wind&Fire, Kino, Scorpions, Depeshe Mode and other artists.


Concert of Miras Zhugunusov

On April 22, the Almaty Arena will host a solo concert by Miras Zhugunusov. This evening will also feature guest appearances: Akha, ZAQ, Kairat Nurtas and Song Wonsub.


Aluminum and bimetal radiators production plant

It is expected that the products will be 40-50% superior to those produced in China. The company plans to create 430 new jobs, partially cover the demand of domestic construction companies and arrange supplies to neighboring countries.


Kazakhstan — Turkmenistan

From March 26, it is planned to resume regular passenger flights between the two countries. Flights will be operated on the Almaty-Ashgabat route with a frequency of two flights a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays on Boeing-737 type aircraft.


Almaty — Sharm El Sheikh

Air Cairo plans to start operating direct regular passenger flights on the Almaty-Sharm El Sheikh route from March 14 with a frequency of 2 flights a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays on A-320 type aircraft.

