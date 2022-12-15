Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
what-new-places-have-appeared-in-bishkek-and-tashkent
What new places have appeared in Bishkek and Tashkent
27
Main page

Today at 18:45

What new places have appeared in Bishkek and Tashkent

We are talking about new locations that are worth visiting in the capitals of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

Bishkek

Archa ecoshop, @archa_ecoshop


The eco-shop presents products of women entrepreneurs from different regions from sweets to the most necessary food products.


Health Studio INHALE, @inhale.kg


Here you can turn off your thoughts and focus on the most important person — yourself. The Women's Health Studio provides yoga and stretching classes.


Lounge Bar 113st, @113stt.lounge


Bar with exclusive cocktails and delicious cuisine. Here you can spend the evening for frank and cheerful conversations.


Educational and training center for children and adults "Vector", @vector.edu_kg


The educational and training center focuses on the development of such skills as: speech and its understanding, sensory motor skills, imagination, fantasy, thinking and memory training.

Tashkent

Official opening of the Bulgari corner

On November 24, the Premier boutique in the center of Tashkent dressed in saffron shades. The solemn event, which brought together fans of luxury, was dedicated to the official opening of the Bulgari corner.


A new digital university IT-Park University has been created in Uzbekistan

It trains personnel with higher education in the field of information and communication technologies, software development, management of information systems and computer networks.

Specializations at the university:

— web developer

— Network Engineer

— Software Tester

— Backend Developer (Java)

— Mobile Developer (Android)

— Front End Developer

— QA Engineer

— Big Data Engineer.


Dealer showroom DAFNA


The showroom of the largest furniture dealer DAFNA has opened in Tashkent. The store, located on Zargarlik Street, presents modern decor and furniture for home, office and restaurants.


Floristry studio

Flawberry floristry studio is an endless love for flowers, a free direction in floristry - from classic bouquets to creative works. There is free delivery in Tashkent.


New Singapore University with British Diploma


At TMCI, students can obtain a bachelor's degree in the most sought-after fields. In total, the institute offers five educational areas:

— accounting

— tourism and hospitality

— business

— IT

— logistics.

Upon successful completion of the bachelor's program, the student is guaranteed to receive a prestigious diploma. The entire educational process will be held in English.

#uzbekistan #kyrgyzstan #bishkek #tashkent
