WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

What new places have appeared in Astana and Almaty
Places

13.12.2022

What new places have appeared in Astana and Almaty

We are talking about new locations that are worth visiting in the capitals of Kazakhstan.


Almaty


bauyrzhan-bauyrzhanov-ZOvZXECQdMM-unsplash.jpg

Sansi, @sansiofficial


Sansi is a new brand introduced in Esentai mall. The jewelry house presents exclusive precious jewelry.

Domingo, @domingosalone

Domingo is a new tableware and decor showroom. Here you can find stylish candles, souvenirs, beautiful sets and sets.

Toq, @toq_kz

Toq is a modern oriental restaurant of a new format. In the menu you can find salads, starters, soups, hot dishes, desserts, a wide selection of drinks.

josh-hild-_TuI8tZHlk4-unsplash (1).jpg

Trinity Game Club, @trinity.gameclub

Trinity Game Club is a new computer club in the Nurkent microdistrict. Here you can play computer games, as well as the PlayStation. The club is open around the clock. There are VIP rooms.

Mozzarella, @mozzarella_almaty

Mozzarella is a new pizzeria. The restaurant's menu offers eight types of pizza, as well as nuggets and battered wings.

Astana


 maxzzerzz-wyxTcdibez0-unsplash.jpg

Blaze car wash, @avtomoika_blaze

A new car wash with promotions and discounts. It opened in early December. 8 warm boxes and premium chemicals.

Bau restaurant, @bau.restaurant

Plus one great place in the capital! This is a restaurant from Avalon projects. Its feature lies not only in the kitchen, but also in the interior: in the center of the hall there is a large green tree.

pexels-irina-varanovich-14587644.jpg

Gastro Square "Center", @gastro.center

The place officially opened this weekend! Now it works at full capacity and is ready to please Astana residents with delicious delicacies, events and more.

Street named after Askar Zabikulin

A street will be named after the hero of a firefighter in Astana. The name will be given to E-583 in the Urker residential area.

