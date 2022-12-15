what-new-places-have-appeared-in-astana-and-almaty

We are talking about new locations that are worth visiting in the capitals of Kazakhstan.





Almaty









Sansi is a new brand introduced in Esentai mall. The jewelry house presents exclusive precious jewelry.

Domingo, @domingosalone

Domingo is a new tableware and decor showroom. Here you can find stylish candles, souvenirs, beautiful sets and sets.

Toq, @toq_kz

Toq is a modern oriental restaurant of a new format. In the menu you can find salads, starters, soups, hot dishes, desserts, a wide selection of drinks.

Trinity Game Club, @trinity.gameclub

Trinity Game Club is a new computer club in the Nurkent microdistrict. Here you can play computer games, as well as the PlayStation. The club is open around the clock. There are VIP rooms.

Mozzarella, @mozzarella_almaty

Mozzarella is a new pizzeria. The restaurant's menu offers eight types of pizza, as well as nuggets and battered wings.

Astana













Blaze car wash, @avtomoika_blaze

A new car wash with promotions and discounts. It opened in early December. 8 warm boxes and premium chemicals.

Bau restaurant, @bau.restaurant

Plus one great place in the capital! This is a restaurant from Avalon projects. Its feature lies not only in the kitchen, but also in the interior: in the center of the hall there is a large green tree.

Gastro Square "Center", @gastro.center

The place officially opened this weekend! Now it works at full capacity and is ready to please Astana residents with delicious delicacies, events and more.

Street named after Askar Zabikulin

A street will be named after the hero of a firefighter in Astana. The name will be given to E-583 in the Urker residential area.