Weekly overview: news and highlights from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan

Catch up on this week's major news from Central Asia, including new educational initiatives in Kazakhstan, significant economic agreements in Uzbekistan, and international collaborations in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.





Kazakhstan





inDrive to open inVision U University in Kazakhstan





Arsen Tomsky, the founder of inDrive, proposed the establishment of inVision U University in Kazakhstan, which will train specialists in IT, education, science, arts, and other fields. The institution is expected to accommodate 400 students and become an important element in preparing qualified personnel for the digital economy.

Source: primeminister.kz





Internet from Amazon to appear in Kazakhstan





Kazakhstan will sign an agreement with the American company Amazon to use their internet services. Amazon Kuiper, a subsidiary of Amazon, provides satellite internet services similar to Starlink and OneWeb.

Source: tengrinews.kz





Kazakhstan ready to supply non-commodity goods to Serbia for $500 million





Serbia is an important trading partner of Kazakhstan in Southeast Europe, with significant potential for trade cooperation between the two countries. Kazakhstan is ready to supply Serbia with over 90 types of non-commodity goods worth more than $500 million. These include products from the metallurgical, petrochemical, food, chemical, and engineering industries, as well as vehicles and construction goods.

Source: inform.kz





Kazakhstan exported Its IT solutions to three countries





Kazakhstan signed licensing agreements with Tajikistan, Sierra Leone, and Togo to share its expertise in e-government solutions, including the E-Peer website builder, Smart Data Ukimet, and Smart Bridge.

Source: inform.kz

Kyrgyzstan









Young doctor from Kyrgyzstan wpoke at the World Congress of Cardiologists in London





On August 31, Akmaral Rustambekova, a young doctor from the National Center of Cardiology and Therapy named after academician M. Mirrakhimov, delivered a scientific presentation at the World Congress of the European Society of Cardiology in London. Her English-language presentation received high praise from international experts and sparked lively discussion.

Source: kaktus.media





C5+1 Secretariat meeting held in Bishkek with CA and US Participation





During the meeting, participants discussed key issues related to the coordination of the Secretariat's work, improving the interaction of working groups, and implementing strategic projects in the fields of security, economy, energy, and the environment.

Source: 24.kg





Kyrgyzstan and China launch new checkpoint





On September 3, a new checkpoint "Bedel" on the state border between Kyrgyzstan and China was opened. With the successful implementation of this project, "Bedel" and its surrounding areas are expected to become a significant center of economic activity soon.

Source: 24.kg

Uzbekistan









Cryptocurrency Toncoin trading officially launched in Uzbekistan





UzNEX has launched a new 2.0 platform and listed the Toncoin. Currently, the TON cryptocurrency is trading in the $4.7 range. A total of 15 coins, including Bitcoin, are available on the trading platform.

Source: spot.uz





Citizens of Uzbekistan will be able to work in South Korea with two new visas





The parties discussed the possibility of sending Uzbeks to South Korea with E-8 — seasonal work and E-7 — skilled work visas. Currently, Uzbek citizens have access to the E-9 visa for unskilled work.

Source: spot.uz





Electronic boarding passes to be implemented at Tashkent Airport





A new system will be developed by the end of the year, allowing passengers to complete online check-in, eliminating the need for paper boarding passes. Passengers will be able to pass through passport, customs, and border control points by showing a QR code on their phones.

Source: spot.uz





Export of electrical products reaches $1 billion per year





The export of electrical products from Uzbekistan has reached $1 billion, making it the second-largest category among industrial goods after textiles. Over three years, the number of countries receiving these products has doubled to 62.

Source: spot.uz





Joint conference of two major textile associations to be held in Samarkand





The ITMF Annual Conference & IAF World Fashion Convention 2024 will be held in Samarkand from September 8 to 10.

Source: spot.uz

Tajikistan









UN supports Tajikistan's government in developing the green bonds market





ESCAP, the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator, and the Government of Tajikistan intend to continue cooperating with partners to find new sources of financing aimed at creating a more sustainable future in Tajikistan.

Source: asiaplustj.info





Tajikistan and OSCE discuss prospects for cooperation on investments





The parties discussed cooperation and prospects for further interaction in the field of investments and entrepreneurship.

Source: khovar.tj