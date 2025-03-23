Weekend in Kazakhstan: two days of adventure and unforgettable impressions

Kazakhstan is a land of contrasts, where ancient traditions blend with modern dynamism, and breathtaking nature offers unforgettable emotions. If you have only two days for a getaway, this guide will help you create an itinerary that combines outdoor activities, cultural immersion, and natural beauty. These recommendations are based on leading travel resources and traveler reviews, allowing you to plan a trip that is both affordable and comfortable.





Located in the picturesque mountains of the Trans-Ili Alatau, Medeu is the world's highest mountain skating rink, famous for its perfect ice quality and breathtaking surroundings. Whether you're an experienced skater or just a beginner, this legendary rink provides a unique experience, especially in winter. Just a short drive away is Shymbulak, the most popular ski resort in Kazakhstan. In winter, visitors can enjoy skiing and snowboarding on well-maintained slopes of varying difficulty levels. In summer, the resort transforms into a perfect hiking destination, with trails leading to stunning mountain peaks and panoramic viewpoints. The cable car ride offers spectacular views of the entire region, making it a must-visit year-round.





Nestled in the mountains at an altitude of 2500 meters above sea level, Big Almaty Lake is one of the most iconic natural attractions in Kazakhstan. The lake’s striking turquoise waters change color depending on the season, reflecting the surrounding snow-capped peaks. A popular spot for photography and relaxation, the area is also home to the Tien Shan Astronomical Observatory, where visitors can enjoy stargazing at night. The lake is part of the Ile-Alatau National Park, where travelers can hike along scenic trails and observe local wildlife. However, since it serves as a water reservoir, swimming is prohibited.





Often referred to as Kazakhstan’s "mini Grand Canyon," Charyn Canyon is a breathtaking natural wonder stretching over 150 kilometers. Its red sandstone formations, carved over millions of years by the Charyn River, create an otherworldly landscape. The most famous part of the canyon is the Valley of Castles, where towering rock formations resemble ancient fortresses. Visitors can explore the area on foot or take guided tours to learn about the region’s geology and history. For adventure seekers, rafting on the Charyn River offers a thrilling experience. The canyon is about a three-hour drive from Almaty, making it a great day-trip destination.





Located in the heart of Almaty, Panfilov Park is one of the city's most beautiful green spaces. The park is home to the Memorial of Panfilov’s 28 Guardsmen, dedicated to the Soviet soldiers who defended Moscow during World War II. The site is a place of historical significance and national pride. Within the park stands Zenkov Cathedral, a stunning wooden Orthodox church built in the early 20th century. Remarkably, it was constructed without a single nail and has survived multiple earthquakes. The cathedral's vibrant colors and intricate details make it one of Almaty’s most photographed landmarks. Visitors can step inside to admire its beautiful frescoes and peaceful atmosphere.





For those looking to experience the true essence of Kazakh culture, a visit to Green Bazaar in Almaty is a must. This bustling marketplace offers an incredible variety of local goods, including fresh fruits, dried nuts, spices, honey, and dairy products such as kurt - dried cheese balls and shubat - fermented camel milk.





Standing tall at 97 meters, the Baiterek Tower is the most recognizable symbol of Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana. Designed to represent a mythical tree of life, this futuristic monument offers breathtaking views of the city’s skyline from its observation deck. Visitors can see landmarks such as the Presidential Palace, the Khan Shatyr, and the Ishim River. Inside Baiterek, you’ll find a golden handprint of Kazakhstan’s first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev. Many visitors place their hand in the imprint for good luck.





Designed by the famous British architect Norman Foster, Khan Shatyr is one of the most unique architectural landmarks in Astana. This giant transparent tent, made of high-tech materials, covers an entire shopping and entertainment complex, allowing a comfortable indoor climate even during Astana’s harsh winters.





A place for deep immersion in the history and culture of the country: interactive exhibits and an extensive collection of artifacts help visitors better understand Kazakhstan’s development.





One of the most stunning natural attractions in Kazakhstan, the Kolsai Lakes are a series of three alpine lakes surrounded by lush forests and towering peaks. Located about 300 kilometers from Almaty, this breathtaking area is often called the "Pearls of the Northern Tien Shan". The first lake, Kolsai-1, is the most accessible and perfect for a relaxing picnic. More adventurous travelers can embark on a challenging trek to Kolsai-2 and Kolsai-3, which are situated at higher altitudes. The area is home to rich wildlife, including deer, ibex, and even snow leopards. Boating, fishing, and horseback riding are popular activities here, making it an ideal destination for nature lovers.





For history enthusiasts, the Tamgaly Petroglyphs, a UNESCO World Heritage site, offer a fascinating glimpse into ancient life in Central Asia. Located 170 kilometers from Almaty, this site features over 5000 rock carvings dating back as far as 2000 BC. These petroglyphs depict scenes of hunting, religious rituals, and animals, providing insight into the beliefs and customs of early nomadic tribes. The site is located in a picturesque valley, making it a great combination of cultural exploration and outdoor adventure.