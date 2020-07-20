Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


uzbeks-abroad-7-bloggers-to-follow-on-instagram
Uzbeks abroad: 7 bloggers to follow on Instagram
36
/

Today at 14:05

Uzbeks abroad: 7 bloggers to follow on Instagram

Robia Nabieva, @yaibor


Робия Набиева.jpg

Robia Nabieva is a blogger from Uzbekistan who lives in New York. On her page, she posts photos and shares recipes.

Anora Ilyosova, @anora_ilyosova


Анора Ильясова.jpg

Anora Ilyosova runs a family blog on Instagram. Lives in the USA. Shares tips, travel, and lifestyle photos.

Madina Shadieva, @madina_shadieva


Мадина Шадиева.jpg

Madina Shadieva is a blogger. She writes about herself, her childhood, and her travels.

Lola, @lolee_korea


Лола.jpg

Lola lives in South Korea with her husband and daughters. She writes a blog about life in Korea and teaches Korean.

Diora Usmanova, @diora_u


Диора Усманова.jpg

Diora Usmanova shares photos of her family on her blog, and also posts recipes of various dishes.

Nilufar Bekbaeva, @uzbechka_in_newyork


Нилуфар Бекбаева.jpg

Nilufar Bekbaeva is a blogger from Uzbekistan. She moved to the United States a few years ago. Writes about life in America and facts about New York.

Yulia Saparniyazova, @yulia_sv


Юля Сапаниязова.jpg

Yulia Saparniyazova is a model and blogger with Uzbek roots. On Instagram and YouTube, she talks about the model's life and shoots vlogs.

#uzbekistan #instagram #abroad #bloggers #uzbek
