Uzbeks abroad: 7 bloggers to follow on Instagram









Robia Nabieva is a blogger from Uzbekistan who lives in New York. On her page, she posts photos and shares recipes.









Anora Ilyosova runs a family blog on Instagram. Lives in the USA. Shares tips, travel, and lifestyle photos.









Madina Shadieva is a blogger. She writes about herself, her childhood, and her travels.









Lola lives in South Korea with her husband and daughters. She writes a blog about life in Korea and teaches Korean.









Diora Usmanova shares photos of her family on her blog, and also posts recipes of various dishes.









Nilufar Bekbaeva is a blogger from Uzbekistan. She moved to the United States a few years ago. Writes about life in America and facts about New York.









Yulia Saparniyazova is a model and blogger with Uzbek roots. On Instagram and YouTube, she talks about the model's life and shoots vlogs.