WE
useful-services-for-renting-and-buying-housing-in-armenia-azerbaijan-and-georgia
Useful services for renting and buying housing in Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia
77
Main page

03.09.2022

Useful services for renting and buying housing in Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia

We have compiled a list of resources where you can find housing in the Transcaucasian countries, and also talked about the process of buying and renting real estate.

The Transcaucasian region is of great interest to residents of the CIS countries. There are no special difficulties with renting housing in Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

If we talk about buying a house in Azerbaijan, you will not be able to become the owner of a land plot if you do not become a resident of the country. But you will be able to purchase real estate.

армения (6).jpg

It is easy to buy an apartment in Georgia. The seller and the buyer come to the House of Justice, pay the fee for the paperwork, fill out and sign the contract of sale with an employee of the civil service.

Foreigners have the right to purchase real estate in Armenia as well. Buying an apartment can be the basis for obtaining a residence permit.

Armenia

армения (2).jpg

List


A local site through which it is convenient to search for a house, apartment or room.

Myrealty


Another local resource used by the residents themselves.

Airbnb

When it comes to renting housing for short periods, there is no platform more convenient and reliable than Airbnb.

Alba

A website with various ads. It mainly offers more budget housing options.

Azerbaijan

Азербайджан.jpg

Arenda


On the website, you can choose accommodation for a variety of requests. It is convenient that there is a special filter for this.

Lalafo


A local website where you can find an apartment for rent or choose an object to buy.

Bina


A platform with a lot of options, ranging from simple one-room apartments to cottages.

Tap


An easy-to-use website that has a variety of housing options.

Georgia

грузия.jpg


SS.ge


The site is a large portal where there is a section with ads for renting and selling apartments.

Myhome


On the website you can find ads for rent, as well as for the sale of apartments.

Avi.ge


Another local site where the owners put up ads.

Place.ge


The resource contains more than 120 thousand ads for the sale and rental of real estate in Georgia.

#travelling #georgia #travel #azerbaijan #armenia
