us-consulate-general-diplomat-on-the-go-viral-festival-and-how-kazakhstan-treats-new-ideas

I like to share the story that my roots are from India, but I was born in America and lived in many countries.Before entering the civil service, I worked as a professor at the university. I taught psychology and statistics. As a professor, I have worked in Japan, South Korea and Germany.There are also differences. For example, in Mexico, people are more family-oriented, they communicate not only with their parents, but also in close relationships with cousins, aunts and uncles. They spend the weekend together. In Kazakhstan, the concept of a family also includes more relatives and the relationship between them is close. It gives you the opportunity to communicate, grow together, and help each other. Not so in Japan and the USA. There they mostly communicate closely only with parents and siblings.It is even better here than I imagined, I have a stunning view of the mountains from my window. Soon I will go to the capital and want to compare these cities. They are completely different in culture and history. It's like in America, Washington is the political capital, and New York and Los Angeles are the cultural capitals of the country.But I knew about the country long before that. My parents are from India, and we traveled several times from the United States to India, where our route passed through the countries of Central Asia. I wonder what I find similarities in our cuisines. Local food sometimes tastes like Indian dishes — the taste of barbecue or the way of cooking pilaf with spices.I heard about the Go Viral festival, which the US diplomatic mission has been holding in Almaty since 2017 I was told that this festival brings together active and energetic people in the fields of culture, business, science and technology. At the festival, ideas are shared and projects are brought to life. I realized that I wanted to go there and work with these people. I am a diplomat and head of public affairs at the US Consulate General.The festival brings together people from media, culture, business and technology to discuss new ideas and events. This festival attracts people from all over Central Asia who participate in trainings.. For example, Almaty residents may face the same problems as people in Tashkent, Shymkent and other cities of Central Asia.But even the online format has its advantages. For example, in previous years there were people from other cities of Kazakhstan who could not come to Almaty, but now everyone can participate from home. This year there were 1,700 registered participants from all over Kazakhstan, USA, Europe and Central Asia.There was one participant who talked about how he created music from the DNA of the coronavirus. It was an interesting event that we hope will encourage new ideas.I walked in the botanical garden and saw that people like to be outdoors and in the mountains. Part of the mentality is respect for nature and value for where people live.. It was easy to come up with ideas because people were already energized to do something new. When you spend time with interesting and active people, you yourself become that way, you catch their energy. I love being a part of it.