WE
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

Traditional Italian restaurants in Almaty
08.01.2020

Traditional Italian restaurants in Almaty

Il Ponte, @ilponte_almaty

il ponte.jpg

Il Ponte offers a sophisticated and modern cuisine and a huge selected wine. Whether you just want to have a cup of coffee, have a tasty breakfast or lunch, or have a nice evening with a warm company, you’ll find it all at Il Ponte.

Address: 111 Samal-2 microdistrict, Dostyk Plaza mall

Contacts: 8 701 795 90 90


Del Papa, @del_papa

del papa.jpg

Del Papa — cozy city restaurants, where it is especially pleasant to spend time with loved ones, enjoying the classics of Italian cuisine and new gastronomy.

Address:83 Kabanbai Batyr St., 66 Bukhar Zhyrau St., 87 Gogol St., 248 Dostyk Ave., 3 Orbita 3rd microdistrict, 111 Samal-2 microdistrict, Dostyk Plaza mall, 11 Karatal microdistrict

Contacts: 8 727 313 20 48


Fellini, @fellini_almaty

fellini.jpg

The Italian restaurant Fellini Grill Pasta Bar is a unique place on the map of Almaty. In this restaurant you will taste the taste of real, homemade pasta, cooked by hand by the chef from Italy.

Address: 77/8 Al Farabi Ave., Esentai Mall

Contacts: 8 701 762 47 11


Borgo Antico, @borgo.antico

Borgo Antico.jpg

If you want to feel like you are in Italy, visit the traditional Italian restaurant "Borgo Antico", which means "Old Village" in Italian. Here you will taste classic Italian cuisine, sea fish, and dishes made with fresh ingredients.

Address: 11/6 Iskanderov St.

Contacts: 8 727 271 68 69


Fornarina, @fornarinakz

fornarina.jpg

Fornarina restaurant has absorbed the best traditions of Italian and Mediterranean cuisine. The menu includes delicious European fish and seafood dishes. The author's cuisine is complemented by an extensive collection of wines and cocktails.

Address: 59 Abylai Khan St.

Contacts: 8 771 011 11 68


Mamma Mia, @mammamia_kz

Mamma mia.jpg

Throughout the day, Mamma Mia's chefs offer a gourmet menu of traditional Italian dishes prepared according to old recipes. The special pride of the restaurant is freshly baked bread. And in the morning you will be offered to drink a cup of excellent freshly brewed coffee and treat yourself to one of the most delicate desserts.

Address: 87 Gogol St., 7 Al Farabi Ave.

Contacts: 8 727 222 17 17


Trattoria, @palladium_family

trattoria.jpg

Right in the center of the city there are cozy restaurant, which will immediately transport to Italy. This place offers you favorite dishes like juicy ravioli, tasty fettuccine, or nice cheese pizza.

Address: 220 Nazarbayev Ave.

Contacts: 8 707 400 50 07, 8 727 264 47 79


Roma Caffe, @roma_caffe_almaty

roma.jpg

Here you will be greeted warmly. A cafe that offers a wide range of Italian dishes in their menu. This place also known by their pizza and desserts.

Address: 111 Samal-2 microdistrict, Dostyk Plaza mall

Contacts: 8 701 807 24 24

