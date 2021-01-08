traditional-italian-restaurants-in-almaty

Il Ponte, @ilponte_almaty





Il Ponte offers a sophisticated and modern cuisine and a huge selected wine. Whether you just want to have a cup of coffee, have a tasty breakfast or lunch, or have a nice evening with a warm company, you’ll find it all at Il Ponte.



Address: 111 Samal-2 microdistrict, Dostyk Plaza mall

Contacts: 8 701 795 90 90



Del Papa, @del_papa





Del Papa — cozy city restaurants, where it is especially pleasant to spend time with loved ones, enjoying the classics of Italian cuisine and new gastronomy.

Address:83 Kabanbai Batyr St., 66 Bukhar Zhyrau St., 87 Gogol St., 248 Dostyk Ave., 3 Orbita 3rd microdistrict, 111 Samal-2 microdistrict, Dostyk Plaza mall, 11 Karatal microdistrict

Contacts: 8 727 313 20 48



Fellini, @fellini_almaty





The Italian restaurant Fellini Grill Pasta Bar is a unique place on the map of Almaty. In this restaurant you will taste the taste of real, homemade pasta, cooked by hand by the chef from Italy.

Address: 77/8 Al Farabi Ave., Esentai Mall

Contacts: 8 701 762 47 11



Borgo Antico, @borgo.antico





If you want to feel like you are in Italy, visit the traditional Italian restaurant "Borgo Antico", which means "Old Village" in Italian. Here you will taste classic Italian cuisine, sea fish, and dishes made with fresh ingredients.

Address: 11/6 Iskanderov St.

Contacts: 8 727 271 68 69



Fornarina, @fornarinakz





Fornarina restaurant has absorbed the best traditions of Italian and Mediterranean cuisine. The menu includes delicious European fish and seafood dishes. The author's cuisine is complemented by an extensive collection of wines and cocktails.

Address: 59 Abylai Khan St.

Contacts: 8 771 011 11 68



Mamma Mia, @mammamia_kz





Throughout the day, Mamma Mia's chefs offer a gourmet menu of traditional Italian dishes prepared according to old recipes. The special pride of the restaurant is freshly baked bread. And in the morning you will be offered to drink a cup of excellent freshly brewed coffee and treat yourself to one of the most delicate desserts.

Address: 87 Gogol St., 7 Al Farabi Ave.

Contacts: 8 727 222 17 17



Trattoria, @palladium_family





Right in the center of the city there are cozy restaurant, which will immediately transport to Italy. This place offers you favorite dishes like juicy ravioli, tasty fettuccine, or nice cheese pizza.

Address: 220 Nazarbayev Ave.

Contacts: 8 707 400 50 07, 8 727 264 47 79



Roma Caffe, @roma_caffe_almaty





Here you will be greeted warmly. A cafe that offers a wide range of Italian dishes in their menu. This place also known by their pizza and desserts.

Address: 111 Samal-2 microdistrict, Dostyk Plaza mall

Contacts: 8 701 807 24 24

