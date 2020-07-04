Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

traditional-indian-dishes-you-need-to-try
Traditional Indian dishes you need to try
7
/

Today at 11:46

Traditional Indian dishes you need to try

Palak Paneer


Palak Paneer.jpg
Photo source: myfoodstory.com

One of the most popular Indian dishes. It consists of a stew of spinach and Indian cheese paneer with vegetables and spices. Palak Paneer is an incredibly tender dish — pieces of cheese in a creamy spinach sauce. Palak Paneer is recommended to beginners in Indian cuisine. It is recommended to eat Palak Paneer with rice or chapati cakes.


Navratan Korma


Navratan Korma.jpg
Photo source: pepperdelight.com

Navratan Korma is a mixture of vegetables in a creamy nut sauce. Navratan Korma traditionally consists of nine components. The traditional Navratan Korma has a creamy nutty sauce. A cream sauce prepared from yogurt, cream, or coconut milk.


Gobi Aloo


Gobi Aloo.jpg
Photo source: herbies.com

Gobi Aloo is potatoes with cauliflower, spices, and other vegetables. It is recommended to eat it with rice or tortillas, and masala tea. This is one of the most popular and favorite dishes in India because potatoes and cauliflower can be bought on the vegetable markets of India in any season.


Biryani


Biryani.jpg
Photo source: taste.com

Delicious Indian dish, prepared from basmati rice and cooked in a thick-bottomed pan with ghee oil, vegetables, and spices — cardamom, saffron, cumin, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, cumin, and others. Each region in India has its additives for the dish. Biryani dish came to India by Muslim travelers-merchants from Persia.


Raita


Raita.jpg
Photo source: seriouseats.com

Raita is a refreshing dish, especially recommended to eat in the heat. The main component of Raita is a fermented milk product — yogurt. Other important ingredients of this dish: tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, herbs. In some regions of India, mustard seeds are added to Raita, while in other regions cumin is added.


Curry


Curry.jpg
Photo source: realfood.tesco.com

Curry a popular Indian condiment and a national dish. Curry is prepared from legumes, vegetables, spices, and sometimes meat. The finished meal can contain up to two dozen seasonings and spices. The finished dish is served with rice. Curry is an Indian dish, but it has become known and popular in many countries of the world. In India, the dish can be spicy or sweet and sour.


Malai Kofta


Malai Kofta.jpg
Photo source: foodpaw.com

Another famous national Indian dish, fried small balls of potatoes and paneer cheese. They also add herbs, spices, and nuts. Locals call the dish capricious because it requires careful cooking.


Pakora


Pakora.jpg
Photo source: archanaskitchen.com

It is an Indian street dish prepared from vegetables, cheese, meat, and fried in batter. Pakora usually cooked from pumpkin, sweet potatoes, eggplants, cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, potatoes. The finished dish served with a seasoning of apples or tomatoes.

#india #indianfood #food #nationalcuisine
