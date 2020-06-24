Top restaurants of Almaty: where to enjoy Kazakh national cuisine

Abay





Photo source: hommes.kz



The restaurant is popular due to the stylish interior and delicious dishes, prepared according to authentic recipes of national cuisine. Here you can taste the most delicious baursaks in the city and other dishes of Kazakh cuisine such as kuyrdak and syrne. Abay restaurant located on the picturesque foothill of the Zailiysky Alatau range, on the Kok-Tobe mountain.



Address: 41, Omarov Street



Shakh



The restaurant has an Oriental atmosphere, stylish interior, and a variety of Kazakh dishes. The cozy atmosphere helps you relax and have a good time. You can enjoy delicious food and evaluate the work of the chef in any of the three VIP halls. There is a children's menu, dance floor, background music. The restaurant is famous for its kuyrdak.



Address: 292, Gagarin Avenue







Zaman









Zhety Kazyna





Photo source: 2gis.kz



The restaurant offers a wide choice of Kazakh and Central Asian dishes. The restaurant has a spacious hall, decorated with Uighur, Uzbek, Kyrgyz, Chinese, and Kazakh national elements.



Address: 58, Abylai Khan Avenue





Zhana Almash Auyly



Photo source: restolife.kz



Here you can feel the atmosphere and traditions of Kazakhstan. Fresh products, sincere attention and hospitality, unique recipe, and unique taste of traditional Kazakh dishes are guaranteed to the guests of the restaurant.



Address: Kargaly Village, 1A, Valikhanov Street





Gakku



One of the most popular restaurants of Kazakh national cuisine. The restaurant combines old traditions and new techniques in cooking. The interior of the restaurant resembles the home of ancestors. National costumes on the waiters create a special impression of service.



Address: 7, Keremet Microrayon





Tau-Mergen



Photo source: restolife.kz



Tau-Mergen is a great place for banquets and weddings. The restaurant has three-levels and defines itself as a club-restaurant. The interior of the restaurant combines ancient nomadic style with modernity.



Zaman attracts new guests with delicious dishes of Kazakh cuisine. The restaurant is perfect for a family dinner and meeting with friends. Do not forget to taste traditional beshbarmak from the chef.32, Dostyk Avenue