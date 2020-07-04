top-of-best-tattoo-artists-in-tokyo









Popular tattoo artist based at Studio Muscat in Tokyo. Eiji uses charcoal-style shading, soft, sometimes line work, and deep, bold primary colors to make a statement. He adapts the traditional Japanese tattoo design into something unique and modern.









Mii is another popular Tokyo based tattoo artist. She focuses on intricate, thin black line work. She designs custom tattoos that make use of space and complex line work to create something unique. Her designs are abstract and dark fantasy-inspired pieces of art.









Mutsuo is a tattoo artist based in Tokyo, a resident of Tokyo Three Tides tattoo studio. He focuses on traditional Japanese tattoo. His work calls on the ancient Japanese arts and designs. Mutsuo is actively promoting tattoo culture and traditional Japanese tattoo style abroad.









Tokyo tattoo artist, resident of Spin Tattoo Studio. Kei can do anime-inspired tattoo art or big bold colors. He works best with dazzlingly intricate black and grey art that looks deceptively.









Tokyo tattoo artist, creating astonishing color tattoos full of bold brightness. Marcio creates beautiful pieces of art by designing animals, people, and flowers. He combines modern tattoo techniques and styles with traditional Japanese to create something special and unique.