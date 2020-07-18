top-of-best-tattoo-artists-in-tbilisi

Popular Georgian tattoo master, based in Tbilisi. He uses minimalism, geometric shapes, small sizes, and a minimum of colors. His works are conciseness of composition and style.









Georgian tattoo master. Davit works in different styles — new school, blackwork, realism, neo-traditional, watercolor, and others. Hd creates interesting tattoo artworks from fragments of paintings to cartoon characters.









Georgian hand poke tattoo artist, based in Tbilisi. Elizaveta works in minimalism, she creates unique designs of nature and inscriptions.









Sanya works in different styles — Oriental, blackwork, realism, neo-traditional, ornamental, and others. Her tattoo artworks are unique due to the dynamics of the drawings and the expressive lines of the master.









Popular Georgian tattoo master, based in Tbilisi. Gelovani works in different styles — new school, realism, watercolor, minimalism. He skillfully brings any idea for a tattoo to life.