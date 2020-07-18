top-of-best-tattoo-artists-in-tbilisi

Pito Seturidze, @stfvelvetatt
Popular Georgian tattoo master, based in Tbilisi. He uses minimalism, geometric shapes, small sizes, and a minimum of colors. His works are conciseness of composition and style.
Davit Iakobidze, @davit_iakobidze
Georgian tattoo master. Davit works in different styles — new school, blackwork, realism, neo-traditional, watercolor, and others. Hd creates interesting tattoo artworks from fragments of paintings to cartoon characters.
Elizaveta Zherzdeva, @eli_zametno_tattoo
Sanya Lutsenko, @sanguis_red
Sanya works in different styles — Oriental, blackwork, realism, neo-traditional, ornamental, and others. Her tattoo artworks are unique due to the dynamics of the drawings and the expressive lines of the master.
Gelovani, @tattoo_tbilisi_gelovani
Popular Georgian tattoo master, based in Tbilisi. Gelovani works in different styles — new school, realism, watercolor, minimalism. He skillfully brings any idea for a tattoo to life.