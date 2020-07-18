Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
Поиск
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => /upload/resize_cache/iblock/4c4/400_450_240cd750bba9870f18aada2478b24840a/4c4da0f5291c81b97703f7db63d705d3.jpg
    [WIDTH] => 400
    [HEIGHT] => 450
)
top-of-best-tattoo-artists-in-tbilisi
Top of best tattoo artists in Tbilisi
62
/

Today at 13:17

Top of best tattoo artists in Tbilisi

Pito Seturidze, @stfvelvetatt

Pito Seturidze.jpg

Popular Georgian tattoo master, based in Tbilisi. He uses minimalism, geometric shapes, small sizes, and a minimum of colors. His works are conciseness of composition and style.


Davit Iakobidze, @davit_iakobidze


Davit Iakobidze.jpg

Georgian tattoo master. Davit works in different styles — new school, blackwork, realism, neo-traditional, watercolor, and others. Hd creates interesting tattoo artworks from fragments of paintings to cartoon characters.


Elizaveta Zherzdeva, @eli_zametno_tattoo

Elizaveta Zherzdeva.jpg

Georgian hand poke tattoo artist, based in Tbilisi. Elizaveta works in minimalism, she creates unique designs of nature and inscriptions.


Sanya Lutsenko, @sanguis_red


Sanya Lutsenko.jpg

Sanya works in different styles — Oriental, blackwork, realism, neo-traditional, ornamental, and others. Her tattoo artworks are unique due to the dynamics of the drawings and the expressive lines of the master.


Gelovani, @tattoo_tbilisi_gelovani


Gelovani.jpg

Popular Georgian tattoo master, based in Tbilisi. Gelovani works in different styles — new school, realism, watercolor, minimalism. He skillfully brings any idea for a tattoo to life.

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#georgia #art #tbilisi #artists #tattoo
Read this article
HOW TO PLAY IN POPULAR FILMS WITHOUT ACTING DEGREE
1029
Top 5 of most famous male models from Georgia
508
THE ANARBEKOVS: WE TEACH PHILOSOPHY THROUGH DANCING
1097