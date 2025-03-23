top-7-must-see-places-for-every-tourist-in-turkmenistan

Discover the most unique and fascinating destinations in Turkmenistan that every traveler should visit.





Darvaza Gas Crater — Gates of Hell





The Darvaza gas crater was formed during natural gas exploration. After a ground collapse, Soviet geologists set the accumulated gas on fire, expecting it to burn out in a few days. However, the flames have been burning for over 50 years, making it one of the most extraordinary natural phenomena.





Karlyuk Caves





Around 60 caves have been documented, stretching over 50 kilometers. This unique natural wonder features a complex system of tunnels, halls, and galleries interconnected like a labyrinth.





Baharden Cave and Kow-Ata Lake





This underground lake, whose name translates to "Father of Caves," is known for its therapeutic waters. It contains 38 beneficial elements, including magnesium, iron, and iodine.





Mud Volcanoes





There are about 30 mud volcanoes in western Turkmenistan, with the largest being Alakel in the Cheleken region.





Ancient City of Nisa





Nisa was the ancient capital of the Parthian Empire. In 2007, this unique historical and cultural site was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List.





Waterfalls of Turkmenistan





The tallest waterfall in Turkmenistan is Khur-Khuri, standing over 30 meters high. It bears a striking resemblance to Niagara Falls.





Dinosaur Plateau





Located at an altitude of 1500 meters, the Dinosaur Plateau is home to the world's largest collection of Jurassic-era dinosaur footprints, discovered in 1980.