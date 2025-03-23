facebook
Top 7 must-see places for every tourist in Turkmenistan
Travelling

Yesterday at 12:45

Top 7 must-see places for every tourist in Turkmenistan

Discover the most unique and fascinating destinations in Turkmenistan that every traveler should visit.


Darvaza Gas Crater — Gates of Hell

The Darvaza gas crater was formed during natural gas exploration. After a ground collapse, Soviet geologists set the accumulated gas on fire, expecting it to burn out in a few days. However, the flames have been burning for over 50 years, making it one of the most extraordinary natural phenomena.


Karlyuk Caves

Around 60 caves have been documented, stretching over 50 kilometers. This unique natural wonder features a complex system of tunnels, halls, and galleries interconnected like a labyrinth.


Baharden Cave and Kow-Ata Lake

This underground lake, whose name translates to "Father of Caves," is known for its therapeutic waters. It contains 38 beneficial elements, including magnesium, iron, and iodine.


Mud Volcanoes

There are about 30 mud volcanoes in western Turkmenistan, with the largest being Alakel in the Cheleken region.


Ancient City of Nisa

Nisa was the ancient capital of the Parthian Empire. In 2007, this unique historical and cultural site was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List.


Waterfalls of Turkmenistan

The tallest waterfall in Turkmenistan is Khur-Khuri, standing over 30 meters high. It bears a striking resemblance to Niagara Falls.


Dinosaur Plateau

Located at an altitude of 1500 meters, the Dinosaur Plateau is home to the world's largest collection of Jurassic-era dinosaur footprints, discovered in 1980.

#travelling #tourism #wheretogo #turkmenistan #mustvisit
