top-6-schools-in-turkmenistan-that-are-shaping-a-new-generation-of-leaders

This list features the best schools in Turkmenistan, where students not only receive a strong education but also grow into independent, well-rounded individuals. These schools consistently demonstrate high academic performance and have earned the trust and admiration of students and parents alike.





Ashgabat International School, ashgabat.qsi.org

Founded in 1994, this school welcomes both local and international students. Classes are conducted in English, with a strong emphasis on individualized instruction and creating a supportive, positive learning environment. The campus is equipped with modern classrooms, laboratories, sports facilities, and creative spaces.





Specialized School No. 21, 21mekdep.edu.tm

Established in 2020, this school aims to meet international education standards. It emphasizes digital literacy and intensive foreign language learning from the early grades. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and top-tier teaching materials, School No. 21 focuses on nurturing confident and self-reliant individuals.





Turkmen-Russian Joint Secondary School Named After A.S. Pushkin, trsosh.edu.tm

Since 2002, this school has been fostering cross-cultural understanding while preserving the best traditions of Russian and Turkmen cultures. It follows the Pushkin educational philosophy, which promotes high moral values among students. Its pupils often win awards at international, Russian, and Turkmen academic competitions and Olympiads.





School No. 55

In addition to strong academic performance, students at School No. 55 excel in sports and the arts. The school promotes holistic development, and its students frequently win top honors in a variety of competitions and Olympiads.





Specialized School No. 27

Recognized as one of the best public schools in Ashgabat, this institution focuses on foreign language instruction and follows a modern, standards-based curriculum led by experienced teachers.





School No. 6

A school with a long-standing history, its alumni fondly remember their years here. The faculty consists of dedicated professionals, and the school has maintained a consistently high standard of education over the years.