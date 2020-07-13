Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Top 5 of best wedding photographers in Yerevan
Top 5 of best wedding photographers in Yerevan

Norayr Avagyan, @avagyan_weddingphotographer


Popular Armenian photographer. Norayr takes stylish portraits and elegant love and wedding stories.


Hayk Sarkisyan, @barevphoto


Wedding photographer from Armenia. Hayk takes colorful wedding and fashion photoshoots. He currently based in Moscow but often travels to Yerevan.


Artur Kharahasan, @ar4ifreeman


Artur is a wedding photographer, based in Yerevan. In his works, he tries not to miss a single detail and energy of person or event.


Christina Arutyunova, @chrisnovaphoto


Christina is a popular wedding photographer from Armenia. She takes beautiful and elegant pictures of wedding stories and portraits.


Gor Hazaryan, @ghazaryanphoto


Gor is a popular wedding photographer, based in Yerevan. He takes beautiful portraits and unique wedding and couples photoshoots.

#yerevan #armenia #instagram #photographers
