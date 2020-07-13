top-5-of-best-wedding-photographers-in-yerevan

Norayr Avagyan, @avagyan_weddingphotographer
Popular Armenian photographer. Norayr takes stylish portraits and elegant love and wedding stories.
Hayk Sarkisyan, @barevphoto
Wedding photographer from Armenia. Hayk takes colorful wedding and fashion photoshoots. He currently based in Moscow but often travels to Yerevan.
Artur Kharahasan, @ar4ifreeman
Artur is a wedding photographer, based in Yerevan. In his works, he tries not to miss a single detail and energy of person or event.
Christina Arutyunova, @chrisnovaphoto
Christina is a popular wedding photographer from Armenia. She takes beautiful and elegant pictures of wedding stories and portraits.
Gor Hazaryan, @ghazaryanphoto
Gor is a popular wedding photographer, based in Yerevan. He takes beautiful portraits and unique wedding and couples photoshoots.