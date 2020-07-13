top-5-of-best-wedding-photographers-in-yerevan









Popular Armenian photographer. Norayr takes stylish portraits and elegant love and wedding stories.













Wedding photographer from Armenia. Hayk takes colorful wedding and fashion photoshoots. He currently based in Moscow but often travels to Yerevan.













Artur is a wedding photographer, based in Yerevan. In his works, he tries not to miss a single detail and energy of person or event.













Christina is a popular wedding photographer from Armenia. She takes beautiful and elegant pictures of wedding stories and portraits.













Gor is a popular wedding photographer, based in Yerevan. He takes beautiful portraits and unique wedding and couples photoshoots.