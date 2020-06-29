top-5-capital-photographers-taking-pictures-of-the-city-landscape

Batyrlan Tolegenov, @batyr_batyr
Batyrlan is a Kazakhstani photographer based in Nur-Sultan. He works as a commissioning engineer but takes creative pictures of the capital and Kazakhstanis in his spare time.
Salamat Ayazbay, @salamat_ayazbay
Salamat is a city landscape photographer. He takes pictures of sights of the capital and its residents having fun.
Darkhan Zhagiparov, @m1dwaaay
Photographer from Nur-Sultan, he is the founder of Hub Space studio. Darkhan takes pictures of the city and residents in its most picturesque places. He also makes studio photos in Hub Space.
Alexander Filipenko, @sanchosss_muse
Alexander is a creative photographer from Nur-Sultan. He takes unique pictures of the city, showing the sights in a new way.
Vladimir Trofimchuk, @trofimchuk_vladimir
Vladimir is a photographer, taking pictures of city parks, sights, alleyways. He also takes commercial pictures.