Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
Поиск
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => /upload/resize_cache/iblock/efb/400_450_240cd750bba9870f18aada2478b24840a/efb3efa768aac3424168adb6c4f12dad.jpg
    [WIDTH] => 400
    [HEIGHT] => 450
)
top-5-capital-photographers-taking-pictures-of-the-city-landscape
Top 5 capital photographers taking pictures of the city landscape
65
/

Today at 16:05

Top 5 capital photographers taking pictures of the city landscape

Batyrlan Tolegenov, @batyr_batyr


Batyrlan Tolegenov (2).jpg

Batyrlan Tolegenov (1).jpg

Batyrlan is a Kazakhstani photographer based in Nur-Sultan. He works as a commissioning engineer but takes creative pictures of the capital and Kazakhstanis in his spare time.


Salamat Ayazbay, @salamat_ayazbay


Salamat Ayazbay (2).jpg

Salamat Ayazbay (1).jpg

Salamat is a city landscape photographer. He takes pictures of sights of the capital and its residents having fun.


Darkhan Zhagiparov, @m1dwaaay


Darkhan Zhagiparov (1).jpg

Darkhan Zhagiparov (2).jpg

Photographer from Nur-Sultan, he is the founder of Hub Space studio. Darkhan takes pictures of the city and residents in its most picturesque places. He also makes studio photos in Hub Space.


Alexander Filipenko, @sanchosss_muse


Alexander Filipenko (1).jpg

Alexander Filipenko (2).jpg

Alexander is a creative photographer from Nur-Sultan. He takes unique pictures of the city, showing the sights in a new way.


Vladimir Trofimchuk, @trofimchuk_vladimir

Vladimir Trofimchuk (1).jpg

Vladimir Trofimchuk (2).jpg

Vladimir is a photographer, taking pictures of city parks, sights, alleyways. He also takes commercial pictures.


Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#photogragher #kazakhstan #nursultan #instagram
Read this article
Successful youth of Georgia: designers, musicians, models
408
“THE CAPTURE SCHOOL’S” FOUNDER ON 300 GRADUATED STUDENTS AND THE PHOTOGRAPHY COMMUNIT...
1075
Top 10 best Bollywood movies to watch during quarantine
3414