top-5-capital-photographers-taking-pictures-of-the-city-landscape









Batyrlan is a Kazakhstani photographer based in Nur-Sultan. He works as a commissioning engineer but takes creative pictures of the capital and Kazakhstanis in his spare time.

















Salamat is a city landscape photographer. He takes pictures of sights of the capital and its residents having fun.

















Photographer from Nur-Sultan, he is the founder of Hub Space studio. Darkhan takes pictures of the city and residents in its most picturesque places. He also makes studio photos in Hub Space.

















Alexander is a creative photographer from Nur-Sultan. He takes unique pictures of the city, showing the sights in a new way.





Vladimir Trofimchuk, @trofimchuk_vladimir





Vladimir is a photographer, taking pictures of city parks, sights, alleyways. He also takes commercial pictures.