Top 10 of best Korean tattoo artists you need to know
Top 10 of best Korean tattoo artists you need to know

Pitta, @pitta_kkm


Pitta.jpg

Pitta is a tattoo artist based in Seoul. Pitta uses traditional colors from Korean paintings to create scenes from art, bold animals, or anime themes tattoos. Pitta is one of the best tattoo artists in South Korea. He makes unique tattoos in traditional design but in modern style.


Oozy, @oozy_tattoo


Oozy.jpg

Popular tattoo artist based in Seoul. His works are inspired by popular animated films, mangas, and iconic drawings by famous artists like Klimt and Van Gogh. His style is mainly done by many fine lines as if etching on paper and with rare uses of color.


Sion, @tattooist_sion


Sion.jpg

Tattoo artist based in Seoul. Sion makes colorful and unique tattoos in Korean and Japanese styles. She often makes tattoos of beautiful florals, birds, fans, and talismans.


Hugo Black, @sameblackwhite


Hugo Black.jpg

Huge is one of the most popular tattoo artists in South Korea. He mainly creates adorable block black and anime-inspired tattoos. He also sells stickers, t-shirts, and paintings of some of his most iconic designs.


Nana, @tattooer_nana


Nana.jpg

Tattoo artist based in Seoul. Nana has been doing tattoos since 2012. She specializes in the ever-growing popularity of Neo-traditional design, beautiful bold colors and thick black lines in abundance.


Shiryu, @shiryutattoo


Shiryu.jpg

Tattoo artist based in Seoul. Shiryu makes large and colorful tattoos in the traditional Japanese style. He is one of the best tattoo artists in South Korea if you are interested in bold colors and big tattoos.


Sol, @soltattoo


Sol.jpg

One of the famous tattoo artists based in Seoul. Sol creates delicate fine art and watercolor tattoos. Sol creates very detailed images of the smallest sizes. The tattoo artist also has an Academy for novice tattooists.



Zihwa, @zihwa_tattooer


Zihwa.jpg

Tattoo artist based in Seoul. Her designs are so beautifully delicate with intricate lines and shading. She mostly makes flowers, black line work, and have a very unique style. She also has an online store featuring her designs, some of which include stickers that can be used as temporary tattoos.



Polyc, @polyc_sj


Polyc.jpg

Polyc is a tattoo artist and owner of Robin Egg Studio in Seoul. His style utilizes a lot of geometric shapes which she incorporates into her abstract style and whimsical bold colors.



Kiljun, @kiljun


Kiljun.jpg

Kiljun is one of the popular tattoo artists in Seoul. He is the founder of Seoul Ink Tattoo, one of the best tattoo studios in Seoul. His works are mainly blackwork and classics that focus on bold contrasts.

#artist #southkorea #korea #tattoo
