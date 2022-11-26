Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => 
    [WIDTH] => 0
    [HEIGHT] => 0
)
top-10-international-schools-in-transcaucasia-if-you-don-t-know-where-to-send-your-child
Top 10 international schools in Transcaucasia, if you don't know where to send your child
11
Main page
/
Places

Today at 18:45

Top 10 international schools in Transcaucasia, if you don't know where to send your child

We tell you about the best educational institutions for schoolchildren in the countries of Transcaucasia.


Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan British College

Azerbaijan British College.jpg

Where: Baku

Date of foundation: 2012

Studies at Azerbaijan British College are based on the Cambridge educational program and are conducted in English.

One of the main principles of ABC is an individual approach to each student. Extracurricular activities are provided in the form of football and basketball classes.


Baku Oxford School

Baku Oxford School

Where: Baku

Date of foundation: 1998

This is an international school in Baku. The educational institution offers education to children aged 4 to 18 years.

The main mission is to educate creative thinkers of the world community.


Evrika Lyceum


Evrika Lyceum.jpg

Where: Baku

Date of foundation: 2012

The Lyceum combines national educational traditions with modern technologies. In elementary and high school English is taught on the basis of an International Curriculum from Cambridge in addition to the state program.

One of the main advantages of the lyceum is the teaching staff consisting of qualified teachers.


European Azerbaijan School

European Azerbaijan School.jpg

Where: Baku

Date of foundation: 2012

European Azerbaijan School provides every student with a diverse and vibrant education. It is a bilingual school founded in 2012. The training takes place in English and Azerbaijani.

The school has two buildings: elementary and secondary school departments.

Armenia

Cambridge International School of Armenia

Cambridge International School of Armenia.jpg

Where: Yerevan

CIS Armenia is an international school located in the center of Yerevan. The main language of instruction is English.

The curriculum for all classes is based on the programs of the British Cambridge International and the Armenian State Standard. And the children are taught by teachers from different countries: USA, UK, Canada, Ireland.


QSI International School of Yerevan

QSIYerevan.jpg

Where: Yerevan

Date of foundation: 1995

QSI Yerevan International School is a part of the international group Quality Schools International. Provides full-time education for children of all nationalities aged 3 to 18 years.

For admission, children take an English language test. According to the school, 90% of graduates go to universities around the world. The school has been accredited by MSA/CESS since 2000.


The French School named after A. France

shkolafransa.jpg

Where: Yerevan

Date of foundation: 2007

The French International School in Armenia is the only educational institution in the country that provides French education to children from 2 to 17 years old. There is a kindergarten, an elementary school, a college and a secondary school.

The work of the educational institution is checked by the French Ministry of Education and the Agency for French Education Abroad.

Georgia

German International School

German International School.jpg

Where: Tbilisi

Date of foundation: 2010

German International School Tbilisi is part of a worldwide network of more than 140 German schools abroad. In the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi, since 2010, training has been offered according to the German program.

The school has a German-language kindergarten for children from three years old.


SISU Schools Georgia

SISU Schools Georgia.jpg

Where: Tbilisi

This is a school with a Finnish model of education. SISU Schools Georgia considers the education of active citizens who are able to adapt to a rapidly changing environment. The educational institution focuses on the development of creativity, critical thinking, as well as cooperation skills.


International School of Georgia

International School of Georgia.jpg

Where: Tbilisi

Date of foundation: 1999

This is an international school where escpats and local children aged from three to 18 years study. The curriculum is in English, but there is a Georgian department.

The school meets the standards of international education, and is also accredited by the International Baccalaureate Organization.

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#education #school #transcaucasia #privateuniversity #wheretostudy
Поиск по сайту:
Read this article
Coffee houses, co-working spaces and creative spaces — where a freelancer will feel c...
867
THE BEACON HOUSE, ASTROPHYSICAL OBSERVATORY AND HUNDRED-YEAR-OLD HOUSES: AMAZING BUIL...
2033
HOW OUR CITIES ARE DECORATED FOR CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR
2710
Подписаться

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.