Top 10 international schools in Transcaucasia, if you don't know where to send your child

We tell you about the best educational institutions for schoolchildren in the countries of Transcaucasia.





Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan British College





Where: Baku

Date of foundation: 2012

Studies at Azerbaijan British College are based on the Cambridge educational program and are conducted in English.

One of the main principles of ABC is an individual approach to each student. Extracurricular activities are provided in the form of football and basketball classes.





Baku Oxford School





Where: Baku

Date of foundation: 1998

This is an international school in Baku. The educational institution offers education to children aged 4 to 18 years.

The main mission is to educate creative thinkers of the world community.





Where: Baku

Date of foundation: 2012

The Lyceum combines national educational traditions with modern technologies. In elementary and high school English is taught on the basis of an International Curriculum from Cambridge in addition to the state program.

One of the main advantages of the lyceum is the teaching staff consisting of qualified teachers.





European Azerbaijan School





Where: Baku

Date of foundation: 2012

European Azerbaijan School provides every student with a diverse and vibrant education. It is a bilingual school founded in 2012. The training takes place in English and Azerbaijani.

The school has two buildings: elementary and secondary school departments.

Armenia

Cambridge International School of Armenia





Where: Yerevan

CIS Armenia is an international school located in the center of Yerevan. The main language of instruction is English.

The curriculum for all classes is based on the programs of the British Cambridge International and the Armenian State Standard. And the children are taught by teachers from different countries: USA, UK, Canada, Ireland.





QSI International School of Yerevan





Where: Yerevan

Date of foundation: 1995

QSI Yerevan International School is a part of the international group Quality Schools International. Provides full-time education for children of all nationalities aged 3 to 18 years.

For admission, children take an English language test. According to the school, 90% of graduates go to universities around the world. The school has been accredited by MSA/CESS since 2000.





The French School named after A. France





Where: Yerevan

Date of foundation: 2007

The French International School in Armenia is the only educational institution in the country that provides French education to children from 2 to 17 years old. There is a kindergarten, an elementary school, a college and a secondary school.

The work of the educational institution is checked by the French Ministry of Education and the Agency for French Education Abroad.

Georgia

German International School





Where: Tbilisi

Date of foundation: 2010

German International School Tbilisi is part of a worldwide network of more than 140 German schools abroad. In the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi, since 2010, training has been offered according to the German program.

The school has a German-language kindergarten for children from three years old.





SISU Schools Georgia





Where: Tbilisi

This is a school with a Finnish model of education. SISU Schools Georgia considers the education of active citizens who are able to adapt to a rapidly changing environment. The educational institution focuses on the development of creativity, critical thinking, as well as cooperation skills.





International School of Georgia





Where: Tbilisi

Date of foundation: 1999

This is an international school where escpats and local children aged from three to 18 years study. The curriculum is in English, but there is a Georgian department.

The school meets the standards of international education, and is also accredited by the International Baccalaureate Organization.