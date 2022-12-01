the-most-interesting-news-about-people-in-central-asia-in-november

What successes people from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan achieved in November.





Javokhir Sindarov, @javokhir_sindarov

Javohir is a 16 year-old chess player who won gold on the second board at the World Championship, which was held in Israel. As part of the national team of Uzbekistan, Nodirbek Yakubboev, Zhavokhir Sindarov, Zhakhongir Vakhidov, Shamsiddin Vohidov, Abdumalik Abdusalimov and Ortik Nigmatov took second place in the team competition.





Alina Dauranova, @_alincheg_

Alina is a representative of the Kazakhstan speed skating team. The athlete became the winner of the junior stage of the World Cup in Finland. She won gold in the 1000 meters with a time of 1:22.107.





Aldiyar Bayrakimov, @bairakimov1

Aldiyar is a Kazakhstani director. The sports drama "Paralympian", directed by Bayrakimov, took the Grand Prix at the XI International Film Festival "Cinema without Barriers", which was held in Moscow.





Aizhan Chanacheva, @aijanchanacheva

Aizhan is a Kyrgyzstani woman participating in the international beauty contest "Miss Earth". The girl became the winner in one of the nominations. Aizhan is the only representative from the Central Asian states at the competition.





Nikita Tsoi





Nikita is a four-time world champion in Thai boxing. An athlete from Kyrgyzstan defended his title of world champion in Muay Thai martial art in Thailand.





Bainur Kushtarbekov, @bainur_beauty

Baynur is a professional makeup artist, winner of the Grand Prix V World Championship 2022. The Kyrgyzstani became a one-time gold medalist and a three-time silver medalist. In one nomination he took the fourth place. The makeup artist received places in the categories "Gatsby-style Evening makeup", "Pin-Up", "Fantasy makeup" and "Wedding Makeup".





Bakyt Emilzhanov, @w_zayac

Bakyt is an esports athlete from Kyrgyzstan, known as W_Zayac. As part of the team, Team Secret took second place in the Dota 2 World Championship — The International 2022. His team took $2.4 million.





Abzal Azhgaliyev, @abzal_azhgaliyev

Abzal is the leader of the Kazakhstan national short track team. The athlete took second place at the World Cup in Salt Lake City, USA. At a distance of 500 meters, Abzal won silver in the competition.





Diera Keldiyorova, @diyora_keldiyorova

Diera is an Uzbek athlete. After the end of the tournament in Baku, the International Judo Federation published an updated rating of martial artists, where Diera took first place in the world ranking of the best judoists of the planet.





Altai Borubaev





Altai is the first scientist from Central Asia to be included in the register of scientists of the world at Oxford University. The mathematical research of the academician "The permutation property of the operations of the absolute, replenishment and expansion of uniform space" is recognized as a scientific discovery.





Alexey Qikert Golubev, @qikert and Dastan dastan Akbaev, @dastanakbaev





The Outsiders esports team won the main CS tournament:GO — IEM Rio Major, held in Rio de Janeiro. The team won $500,000. Kazakhstan's Alexey Qikert Golubev plays in the Outsiders. The coach of the team is also from Kazakhstan — Dastan dastan Akbayev.





Svetlana Osipova





Photo source: gazeta.uz

Svetlana is a taekwondo athlete from Uzbekistan, competing in the weight category over 73 kilograms. The athlete won the gold medal of the World Championship and went down in history as the first Uzbek taekwondo athlete to win the World Championship.





Ali Khamraev





Photo source: ccat.uz

Ali is the director of the film "The Scent of melon in Samarkand". The Uzbek became the winner of the V FELIX Film Festival, held in Milan.





Aktan Arym Kubat





The film "Esimde" directed by Aktan Arym Kubat won the Grand Prix of the jury nomination "Best Film" at the 15th Asia-Pacific Film Academy APSA Awards, held in Australia.





Janibek Alimkhanuly, @janibek_alimkhanuly

Zhanibek defended the WBO middleweight title. The Kazakh met Denzel Bentley in Las Vegas and won his 13th fight in the pros.