The most interesting news about people in Central Asia in November
01.12.2021

The most interesting news about people in Central Asia in November

What successes people from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan achieved in November.


Javokhir Sindarov, @javokhir_sindarov

301266819_837593900613154_1197864946339383130_n.jpg

Javohir is a 16 year-old chess player who won gold on the second board at the World Championship, which was held in Israel. As part of the national team of Uzbekistan, Nodirbek Yakubboev, Zhavokhir Sindarov, Zhakhongir Vakhidov, Shamsiddin Vohidov, Abdumalik Abdusalimov and Ortik Nigmatov took second place in the team competition.


Alina Dauranova, @_alincheg_

1643453616 (1).jpeg

Alina is a representative of the Kazakhstan speed skating team. The athlete became the winner of the junior stage of the World Cup in Finland. She won gold in the 1000 meters with a time of 1:22.107.


Aldiyar Bayrakimov, @bairakimov1

239451410_805615300119411_3586711744892047544_n.jpg

Aldiyar is a Kazakhstani director. The sports drama "Paralympian", directed by Bayrakimov, took the Grand Prix at the XI International Film Festival "Cinema without Barriers", which was held in Moscow.


Aizhan Chanacheva, @aijanchanacheva

315229513_192877989935013_3708624014757645699_n.jpg

Aizhan is a Kyrgyzstani woman participating in the international beauty contest "Miss Earth". The girl became the winner in one of the nominations. Aizhan is the only representative from the Central Asian states at the competition.


Nikita Tsoi

96bd54c700bc57f25d060bb5e20588b9.jpg

Nikita is a four-time world champion in Thai boxing. An athlete from Kyrgyzstan defended his title of world champion in Muay Thai martial art in Thailand.


Bainur Kushtarbekov, @bainur_beauty

273820272_1567103183656153_5761545818234670173_n.jpg

Baynur is a professional makeup artist, winner of the Grand Prix V World Championship 2022. The Kyrgyzstani became a one-time gold medalist and a three-time silver medalist. In one nomination he took the fourth place. The makeup artist received places in the categories "Gatsby-style Evening makeup", "Pin-Up", "Fantasy makeup" and "Wedding Makeup".


Bakyt Emilzhanov, @w_zayac

294751939_362943719296095_5089877390913582535_n.jpg

Bakyt is an esports athlete from Kyrgyzstan, known as W_Zayac. As part of the team, Team Secret took second place in the Dota 2 World Championship — The International 2022. His team took $2.4 million.


Abzal Azhgaliyev, @abzal_azhgaliyev

312900248_1081844085848510_3240707237568384846_n.jpg

Abzal is the leader of the Kazakhstan national short track team. The athlete took second place at the World Cup in Salt Lake City, USA. At a distance of 500 meters, Abzal won silver in the competition.


Diera Keldiyorova, @diyora_keldiyorova

307430893_141542164975184_6732499427518894800_n.jpg

Diera is an Uzbek athlete. After the end of the tournament in Baku, the International Judo Federation published an updated rating of martial artists, where Diera took first place in the world ranking of the best judoists of the planet.


Altai Borubaev

1371522.28fdabc62b4ebf7fae337a06a0e22cea.jpg

Altai is the first scientist from Central Asia to be included in the register of scientists of the world at Oxford University. The mathematical research of the academician "The permutation property of the operations of the absolute, replenishment and expansion of uniform space" is recognized as a scientific discovery.


Alexey Qikert Golubev, @qikert and Dastan dastan Akbaev, @dastanakbaev

315492543_198199152681616_6990619793945469960_n.jpg

The Outsiders esports team won the main CS tournament:GO — IEM Rio Major, held in Rio de Janeiro. The team won $500,000. Kazakhstan's Alexey Qikert Golubev plays in the Outsiders. The coach of the team is also from Kazakhstan — Dastan dastan Akbayev.


Svetlana Osipova

6YuhLn16687477610578_l.jpg

Photo source: gazeta.uz

Svetlana is a taekwondo athlete from Uzbekistan, competing in the weight category over 73 kilograms. The athlete won the gold medal of the World Championship and went down in history as the first Uzbek taekwondo athlete to win the World Championship.


Ali Khamraev

1625036052-xS0fLcRgLV8OzWlj.jpg

Photo source: ccat.uz

Ali is the director of the film "The Scent of melon in Samarkand". The Uzbek became the winner of the V FELIX Film Festival, held in Milan.


Aktan Arym Kubat

Aktanphoto.jpg

The film "Esimde" directed by Aktan Arym Kubat won the Grand Prix of the jury nomination "Best Film" at the 15th Asia-Pacific Film Academy APSA Awards, held in Australia.


Janibek Alimkhanuly, @janibek_alimkhanuly

317372055_207708495005305_6369198129182407424_n.jpg

Zhanibek defended the WBO middleweight title. The Kazakh met Denzel Bentley in Las Vegas and won his 13th fight in the pros.

#sport #art #people #centralasia #news
