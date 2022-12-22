The brightest achievements and victories of Uzbeks in sports, science and technology in 2022

Sport











This summer, the men's team of Uzbekistan won the World Chess Olympiad in Chennai.The decisive victory was brought by Jahongir Vakhidov, who beat his opponent and brought the team the first gold medal in the history of Uzbekistan in the Olympiad.Also this year, for the first time in the history of Uzbekistan, the youth boxing team won first place.Athletes received ten medals, five of them gold. The awards were won by Gulsevar Ganieva, Bakhtiyor Asadov, Javokhir Ummataliev, Fazliddin Erkinboev, Torabek Khabibullaev.A judoka from Uzbekistan, who became the world champion in the weight category up to 90 kilograms. The athlete defeated the strongest judoists on the planet, including Christian Parlati from Italy in the final.After this victory, Davlat Bobonov took first place in the updated ranking of the best judokas in the world from the International Judo Federation.A judoka from Uzbekistan, who for the first time in history topped the world ranking of the best judokas on the planet. The International Judo Federation has updated the rating of martial artists after the end of the Grand Slam tournament in Baku.Previously, none of the Uzbek judoists rose to the first place.Another historic victory is the gold medal of the World Taekwondo Championship. Svetlana Osipova became the first taekwondo player from Uzbekistan to win such an award.In the final match, the athlete defeated Dana Arzan from Israel.The first Uzbek world champion in fencing. At the beginning of 2022, the UAE hosted the Fencing World Championship among juniors and cadets.Zukhriddin Kadyrov competed in the junior category and became the first athlete in the history of Uzbekistan to win the world title in this sport.The film "Evrilish", written and directed by Yelkin Tuychiev, was presented at the largest film festival in Asia, the XXVII Busan International Film Festival. The work became the best in the KIM Jiseok Award nomination.Dilmurod Masaidov is the director of the film "Ael Kismati". The picture received awards at the prestigious Korkut Ata Film Festival in Turkey."Ael Kismati" was awarded the Grand Prix in the nomination "Best Feature Film".Another young director from Uzbekistan, who won an award at the Korkut Ata festival in Turkey. His film "Inseong" won the Grand Prix in the nomination "Best Documentary".Well-known actresses from Uzbekistan Yulduz Radjabova and Rano Chodiyeva were awarded the TURKSOY International Prize. They were awarded a similar award "for their contribution to the unity and community of the Turkish people."A well-known talented pianist from Uzbekistan performed at the BBC Proms International Classical Music Festival, on the stage of the famous Royal Albert Hall in London. The festival takes place annually in the UK.The young musician from Uzbekistan has repeatedly received recognition at international and national competitions. This year he took part in the show “Voice. Children".A team from Uzbekistan, which included Muhammad Matchonov, Muhammad Soliev, Azamat Ruziev, Shukurullo Sodikov and Asadbek Abdullayev, took part in the FIRST Global Challenge World Robotics Championship.According to the results, they took fifth place in the championship and won the Yale University Best Skills nomination.Co-founders of the startup BILLZ, which raised $650,000 this year. International venture funds invested in the company: Quest Ventures from Singapore and British Sturgeon Capital.Beknazar Abdikamalov and Aziz Murtazaev from Uzbekistan are developing their startup AMI LABS PTE. Ltd. In 2022, together with partner from Singapore Justin Kim, they won a grant from Meta to further develop the business.