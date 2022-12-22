The brightest achievements and victories of kyrgyzstanis in sports, science and science in 2022

We are talking about the people of Kyrgyzstan who have achieved great achievements and success in the past year.





Sport

Ice hockey team of Kyrgyzstan

During the Ice Hockey World Championship in Division IV, Kyrgyzstan hosted the world championship for the first time. After this victory, the national team of Kyrgyzstan now plays in the third division under the auspices of the International Ice Hockey Federation.





Bakyt Emilzhanov, @w_zayac

Team Secret, which includes Bakyt Emilzhanov, took second place at the largest Dota 2 tournament The International 2022 in Singapore.





Orozali Maksudov, @orozali_maksudov

Kyrgyzstani became the world champion in kung fu. Orazali won the gold medal at the Kung Fu World Cup in Turkey. The athlete performed in the weight category up to 80 kilograms in two disciplines.





Akzhol Makhmudov, @akzhol_makhmudov

The Kyrgyzstani became the world wrestling champion. In the final, the athlete competed against Zoltan Levai from Hungary. He won 8:0.





Eldiyar Orozbaev

Eldiyar became the champion of Western Asia in rapid chess. Bronze medalists were Aizhan Syezdbekova and FIDE Master Erzhan Zhakshylykov.





Zholaman Sharshenbekov, @jolaman_sharshenbekov

Kyrgyzstani won the world wrestling championship in the weight category up to 60 kilograms.





Beknaz Almazbekov, @almazbekov_beknaz_11

The Kyrgyzstani was included in the rating of 60 most talented young football players born in 2005, which was published by The Guardian.





Valentina Shevchenko, @bulletvalentina

Kyrgyzstani defended the UFC champion belt for the seventh time.

She competed at UFC 275 in Singapore.





Nikita Tsoi

Kyrgyzstani became a four-time world champion in Thai boxing.

Culture

Aktan Arym Kubat

The world premiere of the director's film "Esimde" took place in autumn in Japan.





Manaschi Rysbay Isakov

Honored Artist of Kyrgyzstan Manaschi Rysbay Isakov entered the Guinness Book of Records by retelling the Manas epic for 124 hours.





D Billions, @dbillions_kids_songs

Bloomberg filmed an issue about Kyrgyz YouTubers. Last year, the creative team of the YouTube channel from Kyrgyzstan D Billions received a diamond button.





Rahim Karim and Komron Karim

The poets have been honored with the Philippine Global Excellence Awards 2022 for excellence in literature.





Mirbek Atabekov, @mirbek_atabekov

The popular Kyrgyz singer delighted listeners with new songs this year.





Abubakr Abdykaparov, @bakr.xs

Bakr is a rap artist from Kyrgyzstan whose songs everyone listened to in 2022. His tracks conquered the musical features of the CIS.





Ulukman Osmonaliev, @ulukmanapo

Another artist from Kyrgyzstan. In 2022, he became known outside the country.





Aizhan Chanacheva, @aijanchanacheva

Aizhan is a Kyrgyz woman participating in the Miss Earth international beauty contest. The girl became the winner in one of the categories.





Baynur Kushtarbekov, @bainur_beauty





Baynur is a professional make-up artist, winner of the Grand Prix of the V World Championship 2022. The Kyrgyz became a one-time gold medalist and a three-time silver medalist. Ranked fourth in one category.





Vanessa Tolkunbek-kyzy

A model from Kyrgyzstan won the Face of Asia 2022 contest. Aliya Sultanbaeva, Askat Osmonov and Muratbek Mamyrov entered the top 10.





Amirkhan Batabaev, @amirchiiik_

The young singer from Bishkek hit the world hits chart Shazam-200.

The track "This Love" hit the global Shazam chart, and also took the lead in all the charts in Asia just a few days after the release.





Darkhan Kozhokhan and Egemberdi Bekboliev

The film "Semetey — the son of Manas" by directors received a diploma from the Premio Felix film festival, held in Milan.

Tape from Kyrgyzstan was awarded a diploma "for the preservation and promotion of epic history."





Oma and Ema Asanbekov, @omaematwins

Brothers Oma and Ema Asanbekov reached the semi-finals of the Fusion Concept Festival in Paris.

Technology, science, business

Kyrgyz Space Program and WeinCrypto

Kyrgyzstani women with space and cryptocurrency startups received $10,000 each from UNDP.





Altai Borubaev

Mathematical research of an academician from Kyrgyzstan "The permutation property of operations of the absolute, replenishment and expansion of uniform space" is recognized as a scientific discovery.





Ainura Sagyn, @ainura_sagyn

A Kyrgyz woman entered the top 100 influential and inspiring women of the planet from the BBC.





Representatives of the chess school of Kyrgyzstan

Five representatives of the chess school of Kyrgyzstan won the Year of the Woman in Chess Awards.

This award is given to outstanding women by the FIDE International Chess Federation.