the-best-places-where-you-can-have-a-great-breakfast-in-almaty

Whoopie Cakes, @whoopiecakes

The menu has a large selection of breakfasts. The portions are large. Cafe offers delicious cereals, pancakes, cream waffles, and salmon scramble.

Address: 35 Abai Ave.; 128 Mirasmicro district

Openinghours: 09:00 — 21:00

Contacts: 8 705 2255833; 8 705278 88 33

Big Apple, @big_apple_coffee

The cafe offers a wide range of nourishing breakfasts. There are vegetarian items on the menu such as coconut porridge or avocado toast with quinoa and arugula.

Address: 145 Abylai Khan Ave.; 87 Gogol St.; AFD, B entrence, 36 Al-Farabi Ave.; 38 Al-Farabi Ave.

Opening hours: 07:30 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 702 911 81 11

Cafeteria, @cafeteria_almaty

A cozy café that offers healthy and interesting breakfasts. There is a large selection of cereals and even a classic English breakfast.

Address: 32 Baiseitov St.; Botanical Garden; 36d Timiryazev St.; 71a Al-Farabi Ave.

Opening hours: 09:00— 21:00

Contacts: 8 771 756 56 23

Vanilla Coffee shop, @vanillacoffee.kz

The cafe menu offers to try various cereals, shakshuka, and delicious bowls for breakfast.

Address: 130 Kunaev St.

Opening hours: 08:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 707 649 70 25

Leo's Café, @leos_almaty

The cafe with a terrace was opened exclusively for breakfast. The menu contains breakfasts from all over the world that are served all day.

Address: 220/3 Nazarbayev Ave.

Opening hours: 08:00 — 00:00

Contacts: 8 701 521 11 00

Wine Cafe & Shop, @wine_cafe_and_shop

From 10 to 12, hearty breakfasts from different countries of the world are served here. There is a separate breakfast menu throughout the day.

Address: 128/104 Nazarbayev Ave.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 12:00

Contacts: 8 701 755 88 33

Daily Coffee, @dailycoffee.almaty

The menu includes sweet breakfasts and nourishing breakfasts. This cafe has more than 20 types of breakfasts that are served all day.

Address: 147 Abylai Khan Ave.

Opening hours: 08:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 778 546 60 32

New Bisquit, @newbisquit

The menu offers various options for scrambled eggs, fried eggs, pancakes and snacks. The cafe offers interesting options for serving scrambled eggs in a croissant and aeggs in a cauldron.

Address: 18 Shevchenko St.

Opening hours: 09:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 777 798 05 05

Aurora, @auroracafekz

Breakfast is served from 08:00 to 18:00. The menu is standard, but there are unusual additions — potato croutons, asparagus, salmon.

Address: 96 Abylai Khan Ave.

Opening hours: 08:00 — 00:00

Contacts: 8 727 272 00 32

Double Coffee, @doublecoffee_almaty

The coffee shop has a large selection of interesting and healthy breakfasts, accompanied by delicious coffee.

Address: 94 Nauryzbay Batyr St.; 58 Gogol St.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 00:00

Contacts: 8 777 000 06 77