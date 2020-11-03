the-best-pastry-and-confectionery-cafe-houses-in-almaty

Biscuit, @biscuit.qaz

One of the popular pastry house. There are big variety of pastry sweets, desserts, ice creams and many more. The pastry house also accepts orders for cakes.

Address: 28/1 Makataev St.; 54 Kurmangazy St.; 125 Tole Bi St.; 53a Manas St.; 466 Seifullin Ave.; 266 Aimanov St.

Opening hours: 08:00 — 21:00

Contacts: 8 708 970 14 74

Qulpynai, @qulpynai_bakery

Beautiful pastry house that make different desserts. There is everything from chocolate desserts to cinnabons, honey pies and meringue rolls. The pastry house also accepts orders for cakes.

Address: 20a 3rd microdistrict; 452 Seifullin St.; 25 Aksai 5 microdistrict; 29 Shaimerdenov St.

Opening hours: 08:00 — 21:00

Contacts: 8 700 110 10 59

Bliny da Pirogy, @blinydapirogy

Cozy bakery in the area that spoil you with fresh baked goods as meat pies, crepes and fresh bread.

Address: 34 Abai Ave.; 47 Baiseitov St.

Opening hours: 08:00 — 21:00

Contacts: 8 777 360 31 11

Cinnabomb, @cinnabomb_kz

They bake popular cinnabons. You can find different variety of cinnamon rolls with unusual feelings. Delivery service included.

Address: 169b Baitursynov St.

Opening hours: 09:00 — 18:00

Contacts: 8 777 129 29 25

Woopie Cakes, @whoopiecakes

This is a pastry shop-cafe where you will find a wide variety of pastries and desserts. Also in the cafe offers delicious coffee and tea.

Address: 35/37 Abai St.

Opening hours: 09:00 — 21:00

Contacts: 8 705 225 58 33

Creme Brulee Pastry

In the Crème Brulee Pastry collection, you will find macarons, natural marmalade, trendy cakes and original French cakes from a pastry chef from France.

Address: 170 Ualikhanov St.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 727 264 28 55

Hleb i Pirog, @hleb_pirog.kz

A bakery with affordable prices, where they cook deliciously. The assortment always includes hot, fresh bread: loaf, baguette, ciabatta, hot tandoor, classic croissants with a variety of fillings.

Address: 140 Gogol St.

Opening hours: 09:00 — 21:00

Contacts: 8 701 224 41 40